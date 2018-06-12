Cuomo’s New CNN Show Tanks While Fox News’ Ratings Soar

CNN’s new show “Cuomo Prime Time” failed to gain traction in the 9 p.m. Eastern slot against Fox News’ “Hannity” or MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” during its launch last week.

CNN announced last month its decision to move “New Day” co-anchor Chris Cuomo into the prime time hours by slashing “Anderson Cooper’s 360” from two hours back to one, Variety reported.

Cooper has attracting almost 2 million fewer viewers than “Hannity” at 9 p.m., while at 8 p.m., his program is doing only slightly better against “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” with only 1.4 million fewer viewers.

Unfortunately for CNN, Cuomo did not fare much better than Cooper in his show’s debut week.

“Cuomo Prime Time” averaged 1.1 million total viewers, while Maddow averaged 2.6 million and Hannity averaged 3.2 million, according to Deadline, based on Nielsen Media Research numbers.

Every one of Fox’s prime-time news programs has consistently topped CNN’s by a million or more viewers.

Cuomo told the Associated Press last week that the intent of his new program is to land in the ideological center.

“The independent thinker, the open-minded person doesn’t have anywhere to go. So we are building a home for them,” he said.

Deadline reported Cuomo’s show debuted 9 percent lower for the week in audience size than CNN’s programming for the same week last year, and 14 percent lower for the 25-to-54 demographic.

The program's highest viewership (1.3 million) was during its June 4 launch when Cuomo interviewed President Donald Trump's personal attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

The program’s highest viewership (1.3 million) was during its June 4 launch when Cuomo interviewed President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

By the end of the week, however, the program had dropped 23 percent in total viewers.

Cuomo has been a frequent critic of the president and broke into laughter on-air in February when discussing the first couple’s marriage.

In January, he urged Americans to “get woke” while engaging in a Twitter spat against Trump’s border wall and those Americans who support it.

Likewise, Trump appears to be no fan of Cuomo, telling Time in the spring of 2017 that the journalist sits there “like a chained lunatic. He’s like a boiler ready to explode, the level of hatred. And the entire, you know, the entire CNN platform is that way.”

Cuomo is younger brother of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

