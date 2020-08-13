SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
P Share Print

Curious Bear Breaks Into Pizza Delivery Driver's Car, Completely Destroys Inside

A black bear sniffs at a car in the stock image above. A black bear recently destroyed a pizza delivery car in Juneau, Alaska.David Cardinez / ShutterstockA black bear sniffs at a car in the stock image above. A black bear recently destroyed a pizza delivery car in Juneau, Alaska. (David Cardinez / Shutterstock)

By Amanda Thomason
Published August 13, 2020 at 12:04pm
P Share Print

Bears are notorious for following their noses to fill their bellies.

Campers are told to never put food in their tents and to rig up their food so bears can’t get into it. Trash bins in bear-infested areas have special locks to keep the creatures out of the garbage.

People in Juneau, Alaska, are very familiar with the scavengers. And during this time of the year, the potential for interactions between people and bears is high.

Recently, two bears were put down by authorities after an alleged bear attack on a man. On Friday, another attack took place — though it was significantly less scary.

A black bear must have smelled the residual pizza aroma in a pizza delivery car, and it broke in. The inside of the car, which belonged to Juneau Pizza deliverer Andrew Fairchild, was shredded.

TRENDING: Scientists Reveal Certain Masks May Be More Dangerous Than Wearing None At All

“I think it was the delicious smell of the pizza that drove the bear to the point where he could not resist the urge to go into the car,” Fairchild told the Juneau Empire. “It’s pretty totaled on the inside. The seat belt was ripped completely out. The panel where the stereo is ripped off.”

“It was about 3 a.m., in the wee hours of the morning,” he continued. “We were awoken by a commotion by all the neighbors standing around. It kept honking the horn.”

Photos show the inside of the car in a shambles. The bear eventually wandered off, but it returned, still not ready to give up.

When it came back for round two, it investigated Fairchild’s daughter’s car, a minivan, but — perhaps because there was no tantalizing smell — didn’t inflict the same sort of damage on her car.

“Luckily we have local insurance and they completely understand what’s going,” Fairchild added. “Fix Auto was immediately on top of it and it’s already in the shop. Also, thanks to Capital Towing.”

The bear disappeared into the night, and a biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game said that if they did capture the bear, they would likely have to put it down, as breaking into cars “brings it up to that next level of damage.”

RELATED: Toddler Found Safe with Cocker Spaniel Mix After Going Missing in Woods for 24 Hours

The restaurant shared the photos along with some sarcastic sentiments.

“Pizza delivery car — assaulted by black bear,” Juneau Pizza posted on Friday. “There was no pizza was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.”

“No playing favorites,” they commented on the post, “the bear wants a pizza he has to call it in just like everyone else.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Curious Bear Breaks Into Pizza Delivery Driver's Car, Completely Destroys Inside
Watch: Police Officer Saves Man in Wheelchair Stuck on Tracks Seconds Before Train Comes Barreling Through
Toddler Found Safe with Cocker Spaniel Mix After Going Missing in Woods for 24 Hours
Watch: Dog Found 'Stuck to the Pavement,' Covered in Tar Has Completely Transformed
Raymond Allen, 'Sanford and Son' and 'Good Times' Actor, Dead at Age 91
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×