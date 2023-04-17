CVS Pharmacy, a health care corporation that hires people who presume to embrace science in medicine, has gone fully “woke” and will require all employees — without exception — to buy into the falsehood that people can change their genders.

Employees at the retail giant’s thousands of U.S. stores have recently been given a policy on how to address their “trans” coworkers, which included a note that any restroom is to be used by anyone at any time.

Additionally, employees who tell their supervisors they intend to engage in gender-bending will be entitled to time off, and the company will force their colleagues to address them by their preferred pronouns.

The company’s new “gender transition guidelines” were obtained by Fox Business, and they make it very clear how company executives feel about skeptics of the gender madness consuming so much of the culture.

For employees who intend to undergo a gender transition, CVS told them to let everyone know, so the company can “provide support and to make your transition as smooth as possible.”

“You may also wish to have appropriate medical care to support your transition, including treatments such as hormone replacement therapy and/or gender confirmation surgery,” the guide said.

It added: “During and after the transition has occurred, CVS Health encourages you to continue to partner with your Leader and your Advice & Counsel representative, and to immediately report any issues that you might have with your employment, your work environment, and/or your Leader, co-workers, clients, and customers.”

As if validating the delusions of confused people was not enough, CVS also told its employees that it will poison the working environment in stores by forcing everyone on the payroll to pretend that a man masquerading as a woman — or vice versa — is what they say they are.

Buried among a bunch of other corporate jargon regarding how committed the company is to diversity, CVS included “Guidelines for Supporting a Colleague who is Transitioning.”

It asks employees whose sole purpose is to come to work each day with the hope of making a living and being comfortable while doing so to be hyper-vigilant in regard to ensuring they do not misgender anyone around them.

“People use different terms to refer to themselves, but some terms are universally considered disrespectful and violate CVS’s policy against discrimination and harassment,” the company told its employees. “Terms like transgender, trans-male/trans-female, non-binary or ‘male’ or ‘female’ should be used.”

Meanwhile, women who might not be thrilled by the idea of sharing intimate personal spaces with men no longer have a choice.

Employees are instructed to use bathrooms that are “the most appropriate” to make them feel validated.

“Any colleague, customer, or patient — transgender or otherwise — may choose to use the restroom and/or locker room that is appropriate to the gender they identify with,” CVS told employees.

More likely than not, the person or people who authored this new policy did so under the impression they were being “progressive” in joining the left in its charge to undo the country’s social fabric.

In reality, this is all nothing more than more bad business from “woke” corporate America.

The policy is an immoral directive that reads as though it is intended to intimidate people who might want to simply come to work to help customers while simultaneously not having their employer force them to pick a side on divisive issues.

This guideline is likely to poison relationships among staff members at company stores.

It also raises some serious questions about whether CVS is the right place for people to obtain quality medicine from people who are qualified to sell it.

CVS is asking consumers to trust their medication doses, vaccinations, and other needs to a company that has taken a stance against science.

