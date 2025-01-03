Cybertruck Bomber Sent Pictures of the Rental to Ex-Girlfriend Before Detonation

Three days before allegedly committing suicide and detonating a rented Tesla Cybertruck outside a Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Army veteran Matthew Livelsberger texted his ex-girlfriend, gushing about the electric car.

Livelsberger, a married 37-year-old Colorado resident and Green Beret, has been identified as the driver of the Tesla truck that exploded on New Year’s Day in front of a Trump hotel.

Interestingly, his texts to his former girlfriend, Alicia Arritt, were playful and cheery — a stark contrast to the heinous act he later committed, the Denver Gazette reported.

“I rented a Tesla Cybertruck. It’s the s***,” Livelsberger texted Arritt at 9 a.m. Sunday from Denver. “I feel like Batman or halo.”

He also sent photos of the rental truck in his texts.

“I’m building drones in my new position,” he added. “You would love it.”

Arritt was surprised by Livelsberger‘s texts because the two had not kept in touch after weathering a painful breakup in 2021, the Gazette reported.

“Livelsberger married and had a baby daughter,” according to the outlet. “Arritt is a single mother who works 12-hour shifts.”

NEW: Cybertruck suicide bomber texted former girlfriend after he rented the vehicle, days before explosion “It matches my Kobe 2 shoes

I had when I was little.” pic.twitter.com/gZ4CeaS1ut — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 3, 2025

“How fast is it?” Arritt asked of the Tesla truck.

“Ungodly,” he replied admiringly. “It matches my Kobe 2 shoes I had when I was little.”

The gleeful texts gave no indication of what would follow on New Year’s Day, when Livelsberger reportedly shot himself inside the Tesla Cybertruck seconds before the vehicle exploded in front of President-elect Donald Trump‘s hotel.

Arritt expressed astonishment at her ex-boyfriend’s actions, saying he was a very nice person and politically conservative.

“I just want everyone to know that Matt was the kindest man I ever knew,” she told the Denver Gazette.

Livelsberger had spent most of his 19-year military career at Fort Carson, Colorado, and on assignment in Germany, according to the outlet.

The FBI told Arritt that Livelsberger had contacted other former girlfriends during his final days.

Sources told the New York Post that the Army soldier’s wife dumped him on Dec. 26 after discovering he was cheating on her.

Cybertruck bomber Matthew Livelsberger’s wife broke up with him days before explosion outside Trump hotel in Las Vegas: sources https://t.co/FQTNCBbly7 pic.twitter.com/uYX4jqpC4T — New York Post (@nypost) January 3, 2025

At this point, the official narrative about Matthew Livelsberger doesn’t make much sense.

According to multiple reports, the Green Beret was a Trump supporter, so why did he detonate a truck outside the president-elect’s hotel?

Moreover, what was the motive for his terroristic act? Why did he text his ex-girlfriends beforehand? If Livelsberger liked the Cybertruck so much, why did he destroy it?

It’s unlikely the public will be told the truth, because the FBI and the legacy media have repeatedly proven themselves to be corrupt, politically-motivated bureaucracies that traffic in propaganda.

All we can do is to be grateful that Livelsberger was the only fatality in the Cybertruck explosion and hope there won’t be more terrorist acts going forward.

As we approach Trump’s inauguration, federal and local authorities should anticipate riots, mass protests, and potential terrorism — and actually try to foil them.

