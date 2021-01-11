Login
Dad Breaks Down in Tears After Son Tells Him He's Paid Off Entire Mortgage

By Amanda Thomason
Published January 11, 2021 at 2:22pm
Pranksters gain a reputation and leave newly minted cynics in their wake. A person can only take so many fake lottery tickets and be the butt of so many sarcastic setups before he stops trusting.

So when a schemer actually does something nice, it can be hard for the target to accept.

Jamie Nyland of Gloucestershire, England, is a prankster who has made a name for himself on social media. He has 183,000 subscribers on YouTube and 2.4 million followers on TikTok.

“On this channel you can expect lots of challenges, funny videos and entertainment as I bring you daily content of my life!” his YouTube page says.

And he delivers on that count — plenty of pranks are pulled, many on his father, Richard, who plays the hapless victim rather well.

But not all of Nyland’s videos center around pranks. The one that’s gotten him the most notice recently highlights a major act of kindness he created for his dad, with a bit of a twist at the end.

“I just paid off my dads house,” the text at the beginning reads. The video, which now has over 3.8 million views, opens with Nyland tossing his father a set of keys.

Richard looked up and asked what they’re for.

“I’ve just paid off your mortgage,” Nyland said.

“No you haven’t,” Richard said in disbelief.

“I’ve just literally rang the bank and paid off every single penny left on your mortgage, you now own this whole house,” Nyland insisted.

“You’ve worked your whole life and I’ve just paid off your whole house for you, so now you can actually retire.”

“I just can’t take it from you,” Richard said, wiping away tears. “You’re the best son in the world you can have.”

@jamie.nylandHe deserves this.. ❤️♬ Home – Edith Whiskers

But Richard had a surprise of his own. He asked his son to hold out his hand, then plopped the keys back into Nyland’s palm.

“It’s in the will,” he explained. “For you to own my house. What’s mine is yours. And I love you too, so much. It’s all yours.”

Nyland has been appreciating the airtime the story has gotten, saying repeatedly that it was crazy how far their special father-son moment has gone. Many have responded with kind messages, telling Nyland how his videos have kept them going even in difficult circumstances — exactly what every entertainer wants to hear.

“I know I’ve done a lot of pranks on the channel … but, you know, this type of stuff is just crazy to me,” Nyland said in a video on YouTube. “I just want to say thank you guys. If you sent me a message on anything — whether it was YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook … anything at all, just thank you guys for the kind messages.”

He thanked everyone who’s interacted with his content and promised to make more quality videos.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
