Dad Pays for Stranger's Birthday Cake To Honor Life of His Own Daughter

An entire bakery was left in tears Monday when a generous dad paid for a complete stranger’s birthday cake for one heartbreaking reason.

That afternoon, Leah O’Brien went with her sister to pick up a cake for her niece at Windsor Bakery in Banbridge, Northern Ireland. The two women were floored, however, when they discovered that the cake had already been paid for.

When they learned why, they couldn’t believe their ears.

As it turned out, the anonymous benefactor wanted to do something special for a stranger’s little girl on the day of his own daughter’s birthday — nearly a year after her death at only eight days old.

“When I went to pay for it I was informed by the staff that an absolute gent of a man had came in earlier that morning and asked to pay money towards it due to it being his daughters 1st birthday today that had sadly passed away at 8 days old,” O’Brien wrote on Facebook.

TRENDING: Nancy Pelosi Abruptly Walks Out of News Conference over Impeachment Questions

“He wanted to pay for some other little girls cake as he didnt get the chance to pay for his own.”

Bakery employees told the two women that the stranger had also left a birthday card for the girl, “which you could only imagine left the whole bakery in tears,” O’Brien wrote.

“Dear Birthday Girl,” the stranger wrote, “in honor of what would have been my little girl’s 1st Birthday, I have chosen to pay for your birthday cake. I am unable to buy my daughter a cake of her own today, but I hope you enjoy this one and have a fantastic birthday. God bless.”

The man signed the card simply, “Hannah’s Daddy.”

Deeply moved, O’Brien and her sister wanted to share the sweet story with their friends and offer thanks to the man for choosing to do something to bless others on a day that must have been so full of grief.

“We were totally overwhelmed by the generosity of this stranger,” O’Brien told Fox News. “He has done such a lovely gesture for another person’s child.”

RELATED: Baby's Miraculous Recovery After Family Told To Say Goodbye: 'They Don’t Know the Miracles of Our God'

The story quickly inspired comments and shares on social media, as users were quick to praise the man for his kindness in helping to make another little girl’s special day as sweet as he would have made his own daughter’s.

“They are an incredible family that have been through so much over this last year and they just keep on giving,” O’Brien said.

“He honestly deserves all the credit he can get for his amazing generosity.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.