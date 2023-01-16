Parler Share
News

Dad Says FEMA Tried to Bribe Him After Teen Son's Post-Vaccine Death: He Refused and Went Public

 By Michael Austin  January 16, 2023 at 1:46pm
Parler Share

Ernest Ramirez says he wanted to do the right thing for his son, so he decided to have 16-year-old Ernesto take the COVID-19 vaccine.

After all, what was the harm? Ramirez was told the vaccine was 100 percent safe.

Five days later, on April 24, 2021, his son died from complications related to an enlarged heart, Ramirez told LifeSiteNews.

Soon after his son’s death, Ramirez says, he received a call from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. According to him, agency officials asked him to change the cause of death for his son to “COVID.”

Ramirez says they offered to help him financially in exchange for doing so.

Trending:
Biden Seeing Red: Jim Jordan Announces First Investigation as Chairman of Judiciary Committee

On Friday, a video of Ramirez’s FEMA revelation made the rounds on Twitter, going viral with a whopping 1.3 million views. The speech was filmed in April at the “Defeat the Mandates Rally” in Los Angeles.

“When the news came out — when the media and the government that there were safe and effective vaccines, we were told that everyone needed it, to get the vaccine, for our health and to stop the spread,” Ramirez said at the time.

“I decided to do the right thing and keep my son safe. This turned out to be the worst decision of my life. Suddenly my son was dead, and I was planning his funeral.”

He said an autopsy showed the teenager had myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle.

Ramirez then talked about his conversation with FEMA officials.

“Seven months later, after FEMA contacted me and asked me to change the cause of death [of] my son to COVID so that they could help me financially, I told them I would never do that,” he said at the rally.

“I would definitely never disrespect my son in that way.”

FEMA’s website says the agency provides as much as $9,000 toward funeral expenses in cases where “death was attributed to COVID-19.”

Related:
CDC Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine and Increased Risk of Stroke

Only a few months after Ernesto’s death, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention revealed an unexpectedly high number of heart complications had been occurring in young men who had taken the COVID-19 vaccine, according to NBC News.

At the time, 226 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis had been reported in vaccinated people under the age of 30 when fewer than 100 were expected, Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, deputy director of the CDC’s Immunization Safety Office, said, according to NBC News.

According to the CDC, myocarditis and pericarditis (inflammation of the outer lining of the heart) appear to be rare side effects of COVID vaccination especially prevalent in adolescents and young men.

Nevertheless, the agency says, for the vast majority of people, the data shows the low risk of complications from the vaccine is outweighed by the reward.

Are vaccines responsible for many of the young deaths America is experiencing?

“The known risks of COVID-19 illness and its related, possibly severe complications, such as long-term health problems, hospitalization, and even death, far outweigh the potential risks of having a rare adverse reaction to vaccination, including the possible risk of myocarditis or pericarditis,” the CDC says on its website.

In the months since Ernesto’s death, we have seen a steady trickle of reports involving young and otherwise healthy people dying suddenly of unknown circumstances.

At this time, the stories are largely anecdotal. It could be that such cases were always happening but are only now being reported amid concerns about the COVID vaccine.

Despite that, one thing is certain: Young, healthy individuals are at extremely low risk of suffering COVID mortality. To put this in perspective, according to the CDC, from 2020 to 2023, more U.S. children ages 0-17 suffered deaths involving pneumonia (2,227) than COVID-19 (1,433).

Nevertheless, because of intense pressure from the government and establishment media, many got the vaccine anyway.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Dad Says FEMA Tried to Bribe Him After Teen Son's Post-Vaccine Death: He Refused and Went Public
Watch Biden Outright Lie About Attending Black Church While Giving Sermon - He's Done This Before
New 'Miss Universe' Owner Claims the Pageant Is Now Owned by a Woman - But There's One BIG Problem With That
Idaho Murder Victim's Father Tears Into Suspect: 'The Little Coward...'
Look at What Officials Have the Idaho Murder Suspect Wearing in Jail - Dead Giveaway to Hidden Fear
See more...

Conversation