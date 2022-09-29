FEMA Director Reaches Out to Biden, Says 'Mr. President?' as He Shuffles Offstage with 'Mr. Burns Arms'

I get that ’80s nostalgia is at an all-time high, but this is ridiculous.

When “The Simpsons” premiered in 1989, the animated sitcom brought to life some of the most iconic characters in television history, not the least of which was nuclear power mogul Montgomery Burns.

Mr. Burns, as he’s known to the show’s protagonist, Homer Simpson, became a mainstay as the cantankerous age-addled executive who uses old-timey phrases, forgets the names of his employees, and has a distinctive shuffling gait that also involves his empty hands poised as if ready to perform a piano concerto.

Perhaps President Joe Biden’s spot-on emulation is just another one of the show’s predictions come true.

Following a very serious briefing Thursday at the Washington headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Biden did his best Mr. Burns impression after a member of the press asked a question he didn’t like.

Biden and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell provided updates on the response to Hurricane Ian, which earlier had pounded Florida’s Gulf Coast, leaving flooding, power outages and possible deaths in its wake, Reuters reported.

As the briefing came to a close, Biden jumped in to answer a question from the news media, but resumed his typical tight-lipped approach after a reporter asked whether he would “hold Russia responsible” for the suspicious rupture of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.

“There’s a lot of important international issues, but we’re here to talk about America. OK, thank you,” Biden said before turning and leaving.

Criswell attempted to corral him back to the lectern with a sweep of her arm and an appeal of “Mr. President,” but it was too late — Biden had picked up his hands into little tyrannosaurus rex claws and doddered away.

Now, this incident on its own isn’t particularly damning — but this comes after a long line of such mishaps, and only a day after Biden called out for a dead congresswoman.

Twitter was quick to pick up on this latest gaffe as just another symptom of a man in steep cognitive decline.

whats with the “mr burns arms” is that something old people do? https://t.co/HAkDYDhthf — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 29, 2022

What is this weird thing he does with his hands all the time? https://t.co/tEHo4Aukhv — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) September 29, 2022

If Trump behaved like this, the Democrats would already be organizing a 25th Amendment hearing to remove him. https://t.co/OBTudi8pGH — Ultra MAGA Shemp 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@Anti__Globalism) September 29, 2022

His deterioration is accelerating.

Anyone who’s had the experience of watching a friend or family member with some form of dementia knows this. It’s text book. https://t.co/0wAoqH2R9E — Andy Espresso (@RelocationBoss) September 29, 2022

So within 48 hours, President Biden has called out for deceased Congresswoman Jackie Walorski VP Harris mixed up our alliance with South Korea for North Korea and now this? Are you kidding me? https://t.co/YzGiLBoyAD — Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) September 29, 2022

My husband had early onset Alzheimer’s and Joe’s movements are very familiar to me. The shuffle, the gestures, the roaming. It’s very sad his wife isn’t advocating for him, but continuing the charade. — Karen Ann (@hocomombo) September 29, 2022

These kinds of mistakes and bouts of confusion are becoming more frequent for Biden. Normally, pointing out each and every momentary lapse from a 79-year-old man would be indulging in schadenfreude — but this is the leader of the free world we’re watching here.

Maybe he should take a cue from his cartoon doppelganger and employ a loyal and trustworthy assistant to make sure he’s always on his mark and on topic.

Sure, he has first lady Jill Biden to come to his rescue occasionally, but unfortunately for the president, she’s no Waylon Smithers.

To paraphrase former President Barack Obama, the 1980s are calling — and they want their sinister out-of-touch old man back.

