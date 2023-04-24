Parler Share
VP of Programming & Co-Productions at BBC Paul Telegdy, Judge Carrie Ann Inaba, Winner Alec Mazo, Winner Kelly Monaco, Judge Bruno Tonioli, Producer Izzie Pick and Judge Len Goodman attend the panel discussion for "Dancing with the Stars" during the ABC 2005 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2005, in Beverly Hills, California. (Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Dead - Fans Heartbroken

 By George C. Upper III  April 24, 2023 at 10:58am
Len Goodman, a judge on the BBC’s “Strictly Come Dancing” better known to Americans for his work on ABC’s U.S. version of the show, “Dancing With The Stars,” died Saturday at the age of 78.

He died of bone cancer, surrounded by family at a hospice facility, the BBC reported.

Goodman was a former welder who began dancing at the age of 19, the BBC said, because a doctor had recommended it as “good exercise” for an injured foot.

He served as head judge on “Strictly Come Dancing” from 2004 until 2016, and on “DWTS” for 15 years, retiring last fall to “spend more time with my grandchildren and family.”

Many expressed their sorrow at the news of his death, including members of the British royal family and government.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, was “saddened to hear the news,” to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the BBC.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said through a spokesman that Goodman was “a great entertainer, a popular face on TV screens up and down the country” who would be “be missed by many and our condolences go to his friends and family.”

Others who knew him shared their thoughts on social media.

“One of the reasons [Goodman] succeeded so well in the States is that he was quintessentially British,” British broadcaster Esther Rantzen told The Associated Press. “He was firm but fair, funny but a gentleman and I hope the nation will adopt his favorite expostulation of ‘pickle me walnuts.’”

