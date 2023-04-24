'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Dead - Fans Heartbroken

Len Goodman, a judge on the BBC’s “Strictly Come Dancing” better known to Americans for his work on ABC’s U.S. version of the show, “Dancing With The Stars,” died Saturday at the age of 78.

He died of bone cancer, surrounded by family at a hospice facility, the BBC reported.

Goodman was a former welder who began dancing at the age of 19, the BBC said, because a doctor had recommended it as “good exercise” for an injured foot.

He served as head judge on “Strictly Come Dancing” from 2004 until 2016, and on “DWTS” for 15 years, retiring last fall to “spend more time with my grandchildren and family.”

Many expressed their sorrow at the news of his death, including members of the British royal family and government.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, was “saddened to hear the news,” to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the BBC.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said through a spokesman that Goodman was “a great entertainer, a popular face on TV screens up and down the country” who would be “be missed by many and our condolences go to his friends and family.”

Others who knew him shared their thoughts on social media.

Hart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom LEGEND #LenGoodman passed away I will treasure the memories of our adventures @bbcstrictly @officialdwts there will never be anyone like you you will always be my perfect 10 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M5qnHedx5S — Bruno Tonioli (@BrunoTonioli) April 24, 2023

“Hold my gaze.”

Heart broken by the news of our dear friend and mentor Len Goodman.

Still hard to fully process but filled with gratitude knowing I had the privilege of working beside this absolute legend.

We will miss you dearly Len.

We love you ❤️

Rest In Peace my friend pic.twitter.com/hG6pIBrqIs — Derek Hough (@derekhough) April 24, 2023

Very sad to hear about the death of dear wonderful gentleman, Len Goodman. My heart goes out to his family & dear Sue. He gave me such support on my time at Strictly. I feel so lucky to have worked with such a professional, funny loveable man.

Thank you for the special memories x pic.twitter.com/0Y4TVVx9Si — Darcey Bussell (@DarceyOfficial) April 24, 2023

So saddened by the news of Len Goodman’s passing. A huge loss in the world of dancing. Sending prayers to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/YXEicAZNam — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) April 24, 2023

I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and “It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern”will live with me forever. RIP Len — Craig Revel Horwood (@CraigRevHorwood) April 24, 2023

More very sad news from the world of entertainment…

RIP Len Goodman, 78 – welder, dancer, judge, and devoted cricket & West Ham fan. Always had a laugh with Len, and swapped a few strong opinions. A quintessential Londoner and a top bloke. pic.twitter.com/RXBhLQfSPh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 24, 2023

“One of the reasons [Goodman] succeeded so well in the States is that he was quintessentially British,” British broadcaster Esther Rantzen told The Associated Press. “He was firm but fair, funny but a gentleman and I hope the nation will adopt his favorite expostulation of ‘pickle me walnuts.’”

