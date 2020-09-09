SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

The 'David Dorn Back the Blue Act' Is Headed to Congress

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley speaks during a Senate Special Committee of Aging hearing on The COVID-19 Pandemic and Senior at the U.S. Capitol on July 21, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Samuel Corum / Getty ImagesMissouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley speaks at the U.S. Capitol on July 21, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published September 9, 2020 at 9:53am
P Share Print

Sen. Josh Hawley was planning to submit a bill to Congress on Wednesday to give the Justice Department the authority to raise the salaries of state and local police forces across the country except in places that have chosen to defund their law enforcement.

The David Dorn Back the Blue Act would allocate $15 billion for the U.S. attorney general to raise police salaries and hire more officers, according to a news release from the Missouri Republican’s office.

“Police departments across the country are under siege — underfunded, facing increased retirement, and struggling to make new hires,” Hawley said.

“But as violence and rioting sweeps across American cities big and small, our courageous law enforcement officers are more vital now than ever.”

He added, “Our officers deserve a raise, not defunding. They deserve our unqualified support.”

TRENDING: Police Officer Dies After Being Shot While Attempting To Arrest Assault Suspect

Hawley’s bill is named after David Dorn, a retired St. Louis police captain who was killed on June 2 during the looting that followed George Floyd’s death.

Dorn was a 38-year veteran of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The bill would amend the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act of 1968 to authorize the allocation of funds.

Hawley’s office cited decreasing morale among officers and a struggle to retain law enforcement officers among the reasons why the bill is necessary.

Do you think our police officers need more support?

“I’m hearing officers who are probably the most phenomenal officers in the country, they are by far the most professional I’ve ever worked around, and they’re beaten. And they’re bruised. And they’re down,” Robert Harris, director of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, told KCBS-TV in June.

“I had one officer tell me that he feels like a Vietnam soldier returning home to a country that hates him, and that’s not a good place to be.”

Hawley’s legislation would provide departments that need more manpower additional funds to hire more officers and retain those officers.

“A law enforcement agency or organization that receives funds under this part may use the funds for activities and programs to hire and pay additional law enforcement personnel or to retain existing personnel,” the bill reads.

Recipients of the funds would also be able to raise the salaries of their officers up to 110 percent of the local median earnings.

RELATED: Al Sharpton: Only a 'Latte Liberal' Would Want To Defund the Police

David Dorn Back the Blue Ac… by Fox News

The bill excludes cities that chose to defund their police department by not giving money to any law enforcement agency that has recently cut officer salaries.

“Democratic politicians are bending to radical activists who want to defund the police,” Hawley said. “We should do just the opposite.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







The 'David Dorn Back the Blue Act' Is Headed to Congress
Police Officer Dies After Being Shot While Attempting To Arrest Assault Suspect
Sarah Sanders Gets 'Honest' About Claims Trump Disparaged Fallen Soldiers
Disney Under Fire for Cozying Up to China with Newest Movie
Trump Considers Splashing His Own Cash in Final Campaign Push: Report
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×