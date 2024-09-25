Share
Deadly Bus Hijacking Leads to Police Chase Through Downtown Los Angeles

 By Jack Davis  September 25, 2024 at 9:42am
A Los Angeles city bus was hijacked early Wednesday in an incident that left one passenger dead.

At about 12:45 a.m., Los Angeles police received reports of a potential assault on a bus that involved a weapon, Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Donald Graham said, according to KTLA.

According to reports received by police, someone on the bus had a gun, which led the bus driver to hit a button that displayed the message “CALL 911” on the outside of the bus.

Police responded and found the bus stopped at 117th Street and South Figueroa Street.

The bus pulled away when police tried to make contact, according to KABC-TV.

Some passengers left the bus soon after the hijacking began, police said, according to Fox News.

Police said that a passenger aboard the bus was shot prior to the driver being held at gunpoint and ordered to drive northbound.

The bus was followed by LAPD vehicles for about an hour.

After the pursuit, which ended about six miles from where it began, police were able to stop the bus by deploying spike strips that flattened the tires of the vehicle, according to KTLA.

At that point, a flash-bang grenade was used. The driver of the bus climbed out of a window and escaped without injury.

When police entered the bus, they found the suspect, one passenger who was not seriously injured and another passenger who had been shot multiple times.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital where the victim was pronounced dead, Graham said.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Graham praised the actions of the driver.

“Clearly he was under duress and under the threat of violence … for him to be able to keep his composure is a reflection on the bus operators in the system,” Graham said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




