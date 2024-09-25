Deadly Bus Hijacking Leads to Police Chase Through Downtown Los Angeles

A Los Angeles city bus was hijacked early Wednesday in an incident that left one passenger dead.

At about 12:45 a.m., Los Angeles police received reports of a potential assault on a bus that involved a weapon, Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Donald Graham said, according to KTLA.

According to reports received by police, someone on the bus had a gun, which led the bus driver to hit a button that displayed the message “CALL 911” on the outside of the bus.

Police responded and found the bus stopped at 117th Street and South Figueroa Street.

Insane footage of a hijacked LA Metro bus this morning in downtown LA. Via Da’Ron/TikTok https://t.co/CgperBpQEs pic.twitter.com/nbuXL4VT5w — Kurtis ⚾ (@laaabaseball) September 25, 2024

The bus pulled away when police tried to make contact, according to KABC-TV.

Some passengers left the bus soon after the hijacking began, police said, according to Fox News.

Police said that a passenger aboard the bus was shot prior to the driver being held at gunpoint and ordered to drive northbound.

The bus was followed by LAPD vehicles for about an hour.

After the pursuit, which ended about six miles from where it began, police were able to stop the bus by deploying spike strips that flattened the tires of the vehicle, according to KTLA.

BREAKING: New video that just came across our #LiveDesk feeds shows a passenger escaping from this Metro bus that was hijacked overnight in Los Angeles. 1 passenger was shot and killed. The suspect is now in custody. https://t.co/1P4CKscx08 pic.twitter.com/2DBRCImqAh — Steve McCarron KOMO (@SteveTVNews) September 25, 2024

At that point, a flash-bang grenade was used. The driver of the bus climbed out of a window and escaped without injury.

When police entered the bus, they found the suspect, one passenger who was not seriously injured and another passenger who had been shot multiple times.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital where the victim was pronounced dead, Graham said.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Graham praised the actions of the driver.

“Clearly he was under duress and under the threat of violence … for him to be able to keep his composure is a reflection on the bus operators in the system,” Graham said.

