Deadly Heatwave Likely Ends 4-Month-Old Baby's Life During Tragic 4th of July Trip - 'We Are So Heartbroken'

A 4-month-old baby girl died during a July Fourth weekend boating outing on an Arizona lake likely due to heat exposure.

Phoenix NBC affiliate KPNX reported, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Tanna Rae Wroblewski, who had been on a boat with her family on Lake Havasu at the Arizona-California border.

The baby lost consciousness Friday evening.

The family performed CPR, and the baby was transported to Lake Havasu Regional Medical Center, according to the New York Post.

From there, Wroblewski was then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner has not yet released an official cause of death, according to KPNX.

According to AccuWeather, the high temperature in Lake Havasu City on Friday was 120 degrees.

Wroblewski mother, Alyssa Wolf Wroblewski, wrote in a since deleted Facebook post on Sunday, “Tanna Rae, our real life angel became an angel in heaven We are beyond devastated, heartbroken, there are just no words.”

“I will never understand why you had to leave us, you were just too perfect. I love you endlessly and I will look for you everywhere angel,” she added.

In a second post on Monday, the mother wrote, “Explaining your loss to your sister has been tough. We don’t understand why you had to leave, how could she? She’s left out toys for you and made sure your favorites were all in the bassinet before bed the last couple nights.

“We are so heartbroken without you baby girl there are just no words. We love you and would give anything to have you here with us We love you forever Tanny.”

Arizona and southern California have been experiencing extremely high temperatures.

The New York Times reported that three hikers at the Grand Canyon have died during the last month, including one 50-year-old man on Sunday where temperatures can soar to 120 degrees.

The highest point of the canyon is approximately 9,100 feet, but at its floor where the Colorado River runs through, the elevation is about 1,200 feet.

“Heat can increase by 5.5 degrees with every 1,000 feet lost in elevation, and the park urges caution to all hikers during the hot months of May to September, according to the park’s hiking information,” the Times said.

The news outlet noted that the National Weather Service had issued an excessive heat warning for Grand Canyon for elevations below 4,000 feet during the July Fourth weekend.

In neighboring California, a motorcyclist died on Saturday in Death Valley National Park, where temperatures reached 128 degrees.

Another in the group was transported for advanced medical care for “severe heat illness” treatment.

