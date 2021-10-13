Share
Dean Cain, right, and Teri Hatcher, left, answer questions at New York Comic Con on Oct. 6, 2018.
Dean Cain, right, and Teri Hatcher, left, answer questions at New York Comic Con on Oct. 6, 2018. (Steve Luciano / AP)

Dean Cain: Nothing 'Bold or Brave' In Making Superman Bisexual

 By Randy DeSoto  October 13, 2021 at 2:26pm
Former Superman actor Dean Cain argued Tuesday on “Fox and Friends” that there is nothing “bold or brave” about having Clark Kent’s son come out as bisexual.

“They said it’s a bold new direction. I say they’re bandwagoning,” Cain told Fox in response to the announcement that in DC Comics Nov. 9 issue Jonathan Kent, the 17-year-old son of Clark and Lois, will share a kiss with a new male love interest.

In the series, Jonathan, who goes by Jon, has stepped into the role of Superman, while his father is away from earth, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cain rattled off a list of all the comic book heroes who have recently been portrayed as gay, lesbian or bisexual.

“Robin, of Batman and Robin, just came out as bi or gay recently. Honestly, who’s really shocked about that one? I had some thoughts about that a long time ago,” said the actor, who starred opposite actress Teri Hatcher in the 1990s series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.”

“The new Captain America is gay,” Cain further noted. “My daughter in [The CW series] ‘Supergirl,’ where I played the father, she was gay. So I don’t think it’s bold or brave or some crazy new direction. If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would have been bold and brave.”

“Brave would be having him fighting for the rights of gay people in Iran where they’ll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay,” he contended.

Do you agree with Dean Cain that this is not a brave decision? 

Regarding that point, Cain later responded to a pro-Iranian Twitter user, who had admonished him to stay away from the nation’s internal affairs.

“I don’t think she agrees with my take on this — and would rather just throw gays off rooftops,” the American wrote.

Additionally, Cain offered if the writers of the Superman comic want him more current, rather than having him tackle issues like climate change or migrant deportations, as Jon has recently done, some better ones would be “fighting for the rights of women to attend school and have the ability to work and live and boys not to be raped by men under the new warm and fuzzy Taliban — that would be brave.”

“There’s real evil in this world today, real corruption and government overreach, plenty of things to fight against. Human trafficking — real and actual slavery going on. It would be brave to tackle those issues. Shine a light on those issues. I’d like to see the character doing that.,” he said.

“I’d read that comic. This one, I don’t think I’ll be reading.”

Tom Taylor, the writer of the series, told The New York Times, “The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity.”

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and they deserve to see themselves in their heroes,” he added. “For so many people, having the strongest superhero in comics come out is incredibly powerful.”

Cain’s comments on Fox News caused him to trend on Twitter on Tuesday with multiple media outlets, like The Hollywood Reporter, seeming to miss the main point the actor was making, he argued.

Appearing as a guest on comedian Steven Crowder’s podcast,”Louder With Crowder,” Wednesday, Cain said, “What happened was I think misleading headlines went out there. Have you ever heard of those before?

“Where they put out basically what I said like I was angry that Jonathan Kent — Jon Kent — the son of Lois and Clark, was bisexual, which had nothing to do with my response whatsoever,” he continued.

“My point was this is not a bold, new thing. It’s been done, and it’s done all the time.”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Conversation