Premium
Deep Dive: Why Republicans Will Get a Significant Electoral College Boost in 2030
Advertisement - story continues below
The Democratic Party is in trouble — and don’t just take my word for it.
Instead, believe the numbers, and how Americans are voting with their feet.
Yes, in the latest cause for alarm for the left, everyone suddenly seems to be noticing the fact that the 2030 Census will deal an even bigger blow to the Democrats’ chances in the Electoral College unless they can put certain red states into play.
Read the Rest — Subscribe NowYou've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.
Already a subscriber?
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.
Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.
Advertisement