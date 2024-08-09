A business known for unapologetically flying gigantic American flags was forced to halt the practice at one California location, a change that was immediately reversed by the company’s defiant top executive.

Camping World’s French Camp location, in California’s San Joaquin County, was ordered by the county in April to lower its flag.

The location accepted the order and soon became the only one of the more than 250 Camping World stores that did not have a massive American flag waving overhead.

The county cited the structure’s unpermitted status as the reason for its order.

“Camping World’s flagpole was installed with neither a building permit nor planning approval,” San Joaquin County told KTXL-TV. “Therefore they are in conversation with the code enforcement division.”

Local officials are also concerned about safety around power lines, property boundaries and Interstate 5, all adjacent to the French Camp store.

On Monday, Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis issued a reversal of the flag lowering and saw Old Glory once again raised up the location’s towering flagpole.

“It’s symbolism about how we feel about this country,” Lemonis told KTXL-TV. “We have a lot of veterans who work for us, and a lot of veterans who shop with us.”

The CEO wouldn’t do this for just any old flag.

He said if there was anything else on the pole, say a marketing banner or store flag, there would be no question about taking it down while permitting concerns are addressed. When it comes to the Stars and Stripes however, it’s a different story.

“I happen to be an immigrant,” Lemonis said. “I was given the blessing of being able to enter this country and become a citizen, and I’m grateful for it.

“It’s been part of my life since I was a little child down in Miami, Florida, where we had the largest flag pole in Miami at our car dealership.”

Lemonis disputed safety concerns over the structure, arguing the stores’ poles are driven deep into the ground with severe weather in mind.

“If we felt like we were putting people in danger or causing any issues with air traffic, which would absolutely not be okay, then I wouldn’t do it,” the CEO said.

Video from the scene showed the red, white and blue flag flying high above Camping World in defiance of the order.

Camping World defies county orders to remove their massive American flag, flying it high in a stand for patriotism and freedom. CEO Marcus Lemonis, an immigrant and proud citizen, underscores the flag’s symbolism and their commitment to the American spirit. This flag… pic.twitter.com/v9EX3bXG8m — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) August 8, 2024

The county folded and quickly issued a permit Thursday for the French Camp pole.

“Due to the proximity of the pole to Interstate 5, the San Joaquin County Community Development Department (CDD) consulted with Caltrans regarding concerns that if the pole fell it could land in the CalTrans right of way for Interstate 5,” the county told Fox Business.

“Based on that the Zoning Administrator and Building Official have reviewed the site plan and engineered plans for the flagpole, CDD recently made the determination that the flagpole may be permitted, and a building permit will be issued today, August 8, 2024.”

San Joaquin County denies ever having ordered the flag lowered, saying the issue was “solely with the height of the flagpole.”

In either case, it looks like this is yet another example of the spirit of a proudly defiant American seeing victory against the government.

