DEI Monsters Take Down 90-Year-Old Disability Volunteer for Not Understanding Pronouns

I recently read about an animal known as the sea squirt, that eats its own brain as it progresses to the next stage.

It couldn’t be a better analogy for the DEI and woke mentality.

Here’s another story about the insane “theology” called Diversity, Equity and Inclusion that no one can live up to.

In January, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society forced 90-year-old Fran Itkoff to step down from her volunteer position. Itkoff had served the nonprofit organization for 60 years before being let go for allegedly violating the group’s diversity and inclusion policies.

Her vile anti-diversity act? She was confused about “pronouns.”

In an interview with “Libs of TikTok” creator Chaya Raichik, Itkoff and her daughter, Elle Hamilton, explained that Itkoff’s husband, who had MS, had taken over the Long Beach Lakewood chapter prior to his death.



After his death, Itkoff continued the group, volunteering for a total of 60 years.

Itkoff described an interaction with a representative from the MS Society where she was asked to use her “pronouns.”

Itkoff said she was confused because she didn’t know what that meant.

“I had seen it on a couple of letters that had come in after the person’s name, they had the pronouns. But I didn’t know what that meant,” the 90-year-old said.

When Itkoff was told she was required to write “she/her” after her name to be “all-inclusive,” she still couldn’t understand why.

“Because it sounds like you are labeling for females, not males, if you are just putting in she/her,” she said.

Her daughter, Elle Hamilton, explained that all her mother was trying to do was understand what they were talking about

Anyone who has an older family member and an ounce of compassion would understand that for someone of Itkoff’s generation, the expectation to declare one’s gender identity could be confusing.

But, it seems like the representative at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society had never met an older person or looked at life from another perspective before.

A few days later, Itkoff received an email stating she was being asked to step down from her volunteer role.

According to a screenshot of the email, Itkoff was asked to step down because it had come to their attention that “there has been a failure to abide by our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion guidelines during your time as volunteer.”

UNREAL. National MS Society (@mssociety) forced a 90-year-old volunteer to step down because she wasn’t “inclusive” enough after she asked what pronouns are. Fran volunteered for 60 years and her late husband had MS. The @mssociety still hasn’t said a word about this. Don’t… pic.twitter.com/OlXrT2kClQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 14, 2024



Itkoff and her daughter pointed out the irony of a 90-year-old woman who has volunteered for over 60 years to help MS patients and find a cure, being excluded from volunteering at the organization for not being “inclusive.”

“The MS Society is focusing on these words and these pronouns, and they’ve lost their focus on finding a cure for MS and helping the patients and all the programs that go along with that,” Hamilton said.

“It’s a sad day.”

BREAKING: National MS Society just put out a statement TRIPLING down on their decision to force a 90-year-old volunteer to step down for breaking their “inclusion policy” after she asked what pronouns are. .@mssociety also deleted their webpage of their board members. They’re… https://t.co/rhNSSPKQxo pic.twitter.com/roarSrRKeG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 15, 2024

X users excoriated the MS Society for their hypocritical decision.

“Nothing says inclusive quite like picking on senior citizens who have volunteered for decades…” one user wrote.

Many users promised never to donate to the organization again.

“I will NEVER donate a single dollar to the MS society campaign ever again. A 90 year old woman volunteer. And you kick her to the streets. How ridiculous can one non-profit be?” one such comment read.

I will NEVER donate a single dollar to the MS society campaign ever again. A 90 year old woman volunteer. And you kick her to the streets. How ridiculous can one non-profit be? — Bill Dubs (@billdubs) February 15, 2024

“It’s sad that they’ll mentally abuse and gaslight an old volunteer!” another commenter wrote.

It’s sad that they’ll mentally abuse and gaslight an old volunteer! — Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) February 15, 2024

In response to the backlash, the National MS Society defended its actions as “well-intentioned” but did not provide details on how Itkoff violated policies.

In a statement on Thursday, the nonprofit said, “Recently, a volunteer, Fran Itkoff, was asked to step away from her role because of statements that were viewed as not aligning with our policy of inclusion. Fran has been a valued member of our volunteer team for more than 60 years. We believe that our staff acted with the best of intentions and did their best to navigate a challenging issue. As an organization, we are in a continued conversation about assuring that our diversity, equity and inclusion policies evolve in service of our mission, and will reach out to Fran in service of this goal.”

It was to be expected that, despite the backlash, the society would not back down.

This wasn’t some overzealous employee who got a little carried away — it’s a doctrine. And doctrines are sacred.

The religion of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has no room for grace.

Brainwashed “worshipers” cannot break the sacred commandments, even for a 90-year-old woman who has devoted her life to the cause.

That’s because the cause is, first and foremost, DEI.

Everything else is secondary.

Who needs a cure for MS or cancer or any other disease?

Just as long as the blue-haired trans person doesn’t get his/ her/ its feelings hurt by a 90-year-old woman who lost her husband to the fight.

