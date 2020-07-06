SECTIONS
Delivery Driver Who Is Deaf Teaches Little Girl He Befriended 'Good Morning' in Sign Language

By Amanda Thomason
Published July 6, 2020 at 2:32pm
As people have spent more time at home lately, local friendships have blossomed. People have become much more aware of neighborhood goings-on as they worked from home.

One young lady from Ashton-Under-Lyne in Greater Manchester, England, has forged a friendship with a deliveryman, and their bond has gone viral after she learned how to speak his language.

First, 8-year-old Tallulah drew Tim Joseph, the deliveryman, a picture of a rainbow as a “thank you” for his work. Joseph is deaf, so Tallulah also learned how to sign “have a good day” just so she could greet him.

Tallulah’s mom, Amy Roberts, caught the adorable interaction on video and shared it on Twitter.

“This is our … delivery man, who his deaf,” Roberts wrote, according to Love What Matters. “[W]e see him 1 or 2 times a week, start of lockdown Tallulah drew him a thank you; he still has it proudly on show in his van, they have built up quite a friendship over these last few weeks. She’s signing ‘good morning’ which he taught her.”

The video shows Joseph teaching her how to sign “good morning” as well so that she can sign “good morning, have a good day.”

“Tallulah realized I was deaf and then one day she surprised me when she signed to me, ‘have a good day,’ I think she learned sign language at school,” Joseph told the BBC. “I was very happy and I then showed Tallulah how to sign, ‘good morning, have a good day’ and then she signed it perfectly and it absolutely made my day.”

He said that he still had the picture she drew and that it’s hanging up in his van. Joseph was surprised when the video went viral and has seemed to enjoy watching it make the rounds and bring people joy.

“I was very shocked when Tallulah’s mum posted the video on Twitter and I saw thousands of people liking it and people sharing it, saying ‘thank you,’ ‘learn to sign,’ and ‘thumbs up,'” he said.

“I hope more people learn to sign and we bring more people together. Thank you very much and ‘good morning, have a good day.'”

The video has continued to circulate, prompting more updates from Roberts.

“Tallulah & Tim just had their Tuesday catch up, like us, Tim is overwhelmed with everyones lovely comments and interest,” Roberts tweeted on June 23. “He signed to us that he cried with joy. So #thankyou in a world where you can be anything.”

Even the company Joseph works for commented on the video, asking for details so they could recognize their employee.

“Hi Amy,” Hermes Parcels wrote. “This is lovely to see. We’re glad that the driver is offering such lovely service and has become friends with Tallulah 🙂 Please could you pop us a DM with a recent tracking number and contact details so we can get him the praise he deserves? Take care, SB.”

Hopefully Joseph will be encouraged by recognition from his company as well as the kind comments online, and this lovely friendship will continue to flourish.

