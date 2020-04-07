Delta Donates 200,000 Pounds of Unused Food to Hospital Workers and Others in Need

Companies across the nation have altered their services in recent weeks to survive dwindling sales due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

The airline industry is one that has taken an extremely hard hit during the outbreak; however, Delta is still doing what it can to continue to provide jobs for workers and utilize company resources to help.

On Tuesday, Delta shared that it had more than 200,000 pounds of food that would not be used due to extra precautions taken to prevent contact between passengers and employees on flights.

“As a result, Delta has been left with food that would have expired before it could be served to customers,” Delta said. “So in true Delta form, employee teams are engaging organizations that can immediately use the food.”

Instead of wasting the food, the company made the decision to donate it to hospitals, food banks, workers on the front lines and other organizations around the globe that are in immediate need.

“Efforts to identify and support organizations globally will be ongoing as we maneuver through these unprecedented times,” the company said.

As we have reduced food service to increase safety onboard and in airport clubs, we are donating over 200K lbs of leftover food. Delta employees are assisting by providing free meals hospitals, homeless shelters and other communities around the world. https://t.co/TKX9yFv92W — Delta (@Delta) April 7, 2020

According to Delta’s website, the airline has a “long-standing relationship” with Feeding America, which packages over 2 million pounds of food every year in an effort to end hunger in America.

Not only has Delta donated food to Feeding America and its partner organizations during the pandemic, but it has also worked with long-term food service partners to provide trays, packing supplies and other resources so that the organizations can better distribute food and serve their communities.

In addition to the global and national groups that Delta has partnered with, some of its Sky Clubs are also donating to front-line organizations in their surrounding areas.

Delta Sky Clubs in Philadelphia, Los Angeles and New York airports have stepped in to provide hundreds of pounds of food donations to food banks, first responders, churches and local charities.

The donation of extra food is not the only measure Delta has taken to help in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the beginning of April, Delta Flight Products announced it had partnered with the Global Center for Medical Innovation to create face shields to protect medical professionals.

“Face shields are essential in extending the use life of the dwindling N95 mask inventory, while protecting healthcare professionals from contamination,” the company said.

In partnership with the Global Center for Medical Innovation (GCMI), our Delta Flight Products team is building highly-demanded face shields for healthcare workers on the frontline.

GCMI designed and Delta made, together supporting our healthcare heroes. https://t.co/DFF5t5o5TP pic.twitter.com/ZcEp40fliG — Delta (@Delta) April 2, 2020

In March, Delta also began offering free round-trip flights to front-line medical volunteers who were needed in parts of the country that were significantly impacted by the illness.

We are grateful for the heroic efforts of medical professionals around the world as they combat COVID-19. Delta is offering free flights for medical volunteers to assist in certain significantly impacted regions of the U.S. — Delta (@Delta) March 28, 2020

“We are witnessing the heroic efforts of our medical professionals around the world as they combat COVID-19, and we have deep gratitude for their selfless sacrifice,” Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch said in a statement.

“Air travel plays a significant role in making connections in both good and challenging times, and our hope is that offering free travel gives more of these professionals the ability to help in critical areas of the U.S.”

