Peyton Manning and Wife Ashley Donate 500 Meals to Front-Line Workers To Say Thank You

It’s always nice to see people who rise to fame and fortune turn around and use their position to help others. It’s easy for people to get deeply invested in their own matters and forget to bless others, but when big names give back to their communities in big ways, it’s heartwarming.

Peyton Manning is one of those people who’s remained committed to helping others — so much so that there’s even a children’s hospital named after him.

“Since we opened our doors in 2003, Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St.Vincent has been dedicated to providing extraordinary patient care for the children of Indiana,” the hospital’s “About” page on Facebook states.

“With a full range of pediatric services, state-of-the-art facilities and friendly atmosphere, patients from newborns to teens receive the best, most comprehensive care from doctors and nurses who understand the needs of children.”

According to WTHR, Manning’s name was attached to the Indianapolis hospital because of his history with the organization and because of an unnamed but “sizable” donation he made.

“I’m here today because Indiana is my wife, Ashley, and my home and the children of this state are the echoes of the future not yet defined,” Manning said at the hospital back in 2007, according to WTHR. “I’m humbled to have my name associated with this fine hospital system.”

Awesome gesture by Peyton and Ashley Manning: The former Colts QB and his wife teamed up with @stelmo to provide 500 meals to the healthcare workers and first responders at @PeytonChildrens. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) April 1, 2020

But that initial donation isn’t the extent of the Mannings’ generosity. Even recently, they continue to support the hospital and its staff.

The couple bought the care team members baked goods in March, and then on April 1, they partnered with St. Elmo Steak House to provide 500 lunches for them.

Incredible gesture by former @Colts QB Peyton Manning and his wife, Ashley. Not only did they #supportlocal by partnering with @stelmo, but also provided 500 lunches to the brave and hardworking medical professionals at @PeytonChildrens @StVincentIN. 📸: RN @hannahmattingly pic.twitter.com/FeZn72fAvW — Brett Douglas (@BaD0UG) April 1, 2020



“Thank you, Peyton and Ashley Manning, for treating our care team members to donuts from Jack’s Donuts and cookies from Vanilla Bean Bakery last week, and providing lunch from St. Elmo Steak House today!” the Ascension St. Vincent Facebook page shared on Wednesday.

“We appreciate your encouragement and always showing how much you support our efforts.”

The meals were accompanied by typed thank-yous that illustrated the couple’s gratitude and made it clear that the food was from the Mannings.

And according to an April 4 tweet from a healthcare worker in Denver, the Mannings also extended their generosity across state lines to deliver food to others on the front lines of the health crisis.

Unsurprisingly, some commenters have grumbled about the name drop, suggesting that a true act of kindness wouldn’t need a name attached to it.

While that may be true on some level in other cases, it’s pretty clear that the Mannings have a longstanding relationship with the hospital, and considering their history of giving, this was not being done as a publicity stunt.

Instead, the staff who received the meals knows that their patron still cares about them — and a free meal during this turbulent time is a lovely gesture and a great way to give the hardworking medical staff a much-needed break.

Not all of us can give in such a generous way, but we can use what we have at our disposal to bless others, just as the Mannings do.

