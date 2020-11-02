Login
Dem Attorney General Suggests Biden Has Already Won Pennsylvania Before a Single Vote Is Even Counted

Joe Biden RallyDrew Angerer / Getty ImagesDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally at Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park on Nov. 01, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Cameron Arcand
Published November 2, 2020 at 4:26pm
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Saturday tweeted his doubt regarding President Donald Trump winning the state like he did in the 2016 election.

“If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose,” Shapiro wrote. “That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process.”

Several conservative pundits and journalists expressed concern about an elected official in a swing state taking such a bold stance.

TRENDING: Watch: Obama's Swing State Appearance Falls Flat as Biden and Team Miss His Cue

Considering this election to be “predetermined,” as The Spectator editor Amber Athey suggests, is highly irresponsible.

Looking back to Trump’s narrow margin of victory in the Rust Belt in 2016, Pennsylvania could determine the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

A recent court decision in Pennsylvania will also create delays in the ballot counting process, putting increased scrutiny on the state.

“The United States Supreme Court earlier this week refused to decide on a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that allowed the state to count ballots postmarked on November 3 and received three days later,” Hayat Norimine of the Sightline Institute reported.

RELATED: Days from Election, America Gets a Look at Democrat-Led Future as 'March Against Capitalism' Agitators Target Businesses

The Supreme Court was responding to a state court decision made in September.

This delay could result in legal battles where Shapiro may need to be involved, especially if the presidential election is not decisive.

But even if Shapiro is not involved in any legal proceedings, his comment could potentially suppress voters in the state — if someone sees his tweet and thinks that the election is already decided, it may discourage them from going out to vote.

Will President Donald Trump win re-election?

According to WHYY, by Friday, 9 million Pennsylvanians had registered to vote and over 2 million absentee or mail-in ballots had been returned in the state, with two-thirds being from registered Democrats. Republicans seem to be more likely to vote in person, so that is not surprising.

In terms of polling, Biden has a 2.9 percent average polling lead, according to RealClearPolitics.

Though Shapiro does not seem to know it, amidst the tough battle for Pennsylvania, the voters are the ones who ultimately decide, not the attorney general.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
