Pleasing People or Pleasing God? The Crossroads All Believers Must Face

Do you consider yourself a people pleaser? If you answered yes, you already know how exhausting it can be. Constantly scanning the room for approval, tweaking your words to keep the peace, and carrying the quiet weight of unspoken expectations — it can drain the soul.

There’s a beautiful biblical principle at work here: putting others before ourselves. Jesus Himself said, “Whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant … just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve” (Matthew 20:26-28). Servanthood is Christlike. Generosity is godly.

But there’s a subtle line where holy service slips into harmful obsession.

You cross it when rest disappears. When “no” feels like a sin. When your worth is measured by how happy others are with you — and God’s opinion quietly slides down the priority list. Suddenly, you’re fearing man more than the King of kings. That’s not humility anymore; that’s idolatry.

And I’ll just say this: you don’t have to be a diagnosed people pleaser to fall prey to this plight. All it takes is looking out, around, and within far more than you look up.

Pastor and author Chuck Swindoll captured it well: “I don’t know the secret of success, but I do know the secret of failure: try to please everybody.” If we try to please everybody, we will fail. But pleasing God? It’s not only possible — it’s the highest and most freeing calling we could ever undertake.

Scripture keeps calling us back to this higher aim: “So whether we are at home or away, we make it our aim to please Him” (2 Corinthians 5:9). “Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in your sight, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer” (Psalm 19:14).

The Apostle Paul asks the piercing question: “For am I now seeking the approval of man, or of God? Or am I trying to please man? If I were still trying to please man, I would not be a servant of Christ” (Galatians 1:10).

As we consider our service to Christ, we must remember there is a massive difference between serving and performing. We were created to serve, but we easily forget that the true core of our servitude is Christ Himself. Whether in ministry, retail, agriculture, parenting, or any other work you can think of, our calling remains the same: “Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men” (Colossians 3:23).

If Christ is the root of our labor, then our work must also reflect His character. If we are to abide in the Vine, we must bear the fruit of His Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. And above all, we must walk in humility.

Think about the Pharisees. Perhaps no one in their day appeared more devoted to serving God. They kept the law, followed the rules, and prayed in public for all to see. Yet ask yourself: Were they humble? Did they love their neighbors as themselves? Were they serving God — or merely performing the rights and rituals of religion?

The answers provoke one final question: Who were they really trying to please?

The same question still hangs in the air for us today.

When our eyes stay fixed on the approval of people, we will always be tired, anxious, and empty. But when we fix our eyes on the One who already calls us His beloved, we find rest, freedom, and the joy of serving without the crushing need to perform or measure up to the hundreds and thousands of people we’ll interact with throughout our lives. If you want to feel like a failure, make fallen, finite creatures and their flawed opinions your chief end. If you want joy, freedom, and a life truly worth living, make glorifying Christ and enjoying Him forever your chief end — the One who already cried out, “It is finished.”

Here’s the glorious truth: Christ already did the work you need to “measure up.” He already made the way and charted the course. He’s not asking you to do all the heavy lifting — only to deny yourself, pick up your own cross, and follow Him. He’s not asking you to get the world’s approval, but to live with His stamp of righteousness upon your heart as you carry His glory to the ends of the earth. He’s not even asking that you be taken out of this world, but that you love those around you enough to share the hope of the gospel with them.

I’ll never forget a class — one particular lecture — I sat in on during my undergrad. It was an education course, and as we trekked through the history of education, one entire section was dedicated to LGBT ideology as seen throughout academic institutions over the course of decades. The professor laid out some harsh realities that, in effect, highlighted how those in LGBT circles suffer from higher-than-average rates of depression, anxiety, abuse, and suicide. But you know what’s interesting? In the middle of being bitter and angry that my college tuition was going toward having an ideology shoved down my throat, the Lord stopped me in my tracks with conviction.

In an instant, all I could think was: Wow. Of course they’re suffering. They need the world’s approval in order to feel accepted — in order to feel seen and loved. Even if one person in their life rejects their self-declared identity, it feels like an attack on their entire existence.

That reality, to me, was utterly heartbreaking. But it led to another thought: Praise the Lord His is the only approval I need. Even if the entire world were against me, He is for me, and that’s enough. That’s more than enough.

Dear reader, is His loving gaze enough for you? Or do you find yourself constantly glancing around to see who is watching, who is judging, and who is approving?

Today, make the shift. Before you walk into the next room, before you answer the next text, before you say yes or no — ask yourself first: Am I doing this for the audience of One? Let His smile become your enough. Let His “Well done good and faithful” be the only applause you chase.

When you live for His pleasure above all else, something beautiful happens. You become free to love people without needing them to complete you. You can serve wholeheartedly without burning out. You can say no when you must and yes when you should — all with a light heart and a clear conscience.

Beloved, you were not created to carry the weight of everyone’s expectations. You were created to carry the easy, light yoke of Christ. Lay the burden down, lift your eyes upward, and watch how the exhaustion slowly gives way to the sweet rest that only comes from pleasing Him.

Choose today — and every day — to please the King who laid down His life for you. Only then will everything, and everyone else, finally fall into its proper, peaceful place

Sarah Holliday is a contributor at The Washington Stand.

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