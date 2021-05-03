News
New Jersey, led by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, left, has launched its new "Shot and a Beer" program as a way of encouraging Garden State residents 21 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Dem Governor Offering Free Beer to Push for More Vaccinations

Dillon BurroughsMay 3, 2021 at 12:55pm
New Jersey has launched its new “Shot and a Beer” program as a way of encouraging Garden State residents 21 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced the effort during a news conference Monday.

The governor also tweeted his support of the effort.

But many on Twitter mocked the program.

The program is part of the state’s “Operation Jersey Summer” effort to make sure people know about the accessibility of the COVID-19 vaccines.

At least 13 breweries are participating, according to WPIX-TV.

The effort allows any New Jersey resident old enough to legally drink who receives their first vaccine dose this month the ability to present a vaccination card at a participating brewery for a free beer, according to CBS News.

As of Monday, 8,769,895 vaccine doses had been delivered to New Jersey, and 84 percent of those — or 7,430,120 doses — had been administered, according to USA Facts.

More than 4.6 million New Jersey residents, representing 52 percent of the population, have gotten at least one shot.

Other states have launched their own initiatives to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

Connecticut is launching a #CTDrinksOnUs campaign, “through which vaccine recipients will be eligible for one free drink with the purchase of food between May 19 and 31 at participating locations,” according to The Hill.

West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice announced “everyone between the ages of 16 and 35 would be given a $100 savings bond if they got vaccinated,” according to the Daily Caller.

In Texas, Harris County approved the use of up to $250,000 to spend on incentives offered to residents for getting vaccinated, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Conversation