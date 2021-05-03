New Jersey has launched its new “Shot and a Beer” program as a way of encouraging Garden State residents 21 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced the effort during a news conference Monday.

Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) announces the “Shot and a Beer” program to encourage eligible residents ages 21+ to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/v2itOQoF3I — The Recount (@therecount) May 3, 2021

The governor also tweeted his support of the effort.

NEW: We’re launching our “Shot and a Beer” program to encourage eligible New Jerseyans ages 21+ to get vaccinated. Any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose in the month of May and takes their vaccination card to a participating brewery will receive a free beer. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/REiHTEa6mi — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 3, 2021

But many on Twitter mocked the program.

YOU HAVE TO BE KIDDING ME — Rick Rivers the Third, esq (@rickyriv99) May 3, 2021

If I get a DUI will you pardon me? — Mark Ruberto (@MRubie91) May 3, 2021

We are adults, we should not need free alcohol to get a shot. — Sean Aka SLUDDY14 TL 50 (@PokeGoFan1979) May 3, 2021

The program is part of the state’s “Operation Jersey Summer” effort to make sure people know about the accessibility of the COVID-19 vaccines.

At least 13 breweries are participating, according to WPIX-TV.

The effort allows any New Jersey resident old enough to legally drink who receives their first vaccine dose this month the ability to present a vaccination card at a participating brewery for a free beer, according to CBS News.

As of Monday, 8,769,895 vaccine doses had been delivered to New Jersey, and 84 percent of those — or 7,430,120 doses — had been administered, according to USA Facts.

More than 4.6 million New Jersey residents, representing 52 percent of the population, have gotten at least one shot.

Other states have launched their own initiatives to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

Connecticut is launching a #CTDrinksOnUs campaign, “through which vaccine recipients will be eligible for one free drink with the purchase of food between May 19 and 31 at participating locations,” according to The Hill.

West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice announced “everyone between the ages of 16 and 35 would be given a $100 savings bond if they got vaccinated,” according to the Daily Caller.

In Texas, Harris County approved the use of up to $250,000 to spend on incentives offered to residents for getting vaccinated, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.