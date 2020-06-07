In the politically polarized environment that has re-emerged in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, a California state Senate contest between two Democrats has become a duel to see which candidate can best reject any taint of police support.

Jackie Fielder is seeking to unseat incumbent Democrat Scott Wiener in the 11th state Senate District, which covers San Francisco.

The two emerged as the top two candidates after a March primary knocked out the only Republican in other field.

Last week, Fielder — who portrays herself as a progressive alternative to Wiener — challenged Wiener on Twitter to reject all endorsements and money from police unions to prove that he really has credibility when it comes to opposing the police.

I challenge my opponent @Scott_Wiener to reject police $ and donate upwards of $25k of that to bail funds and mutual aid orgs today https://t.co/uBHY9AMpXM pic.twitter.com/hRpWugRL0f — Jackie Fielder for CA Senate D-11 (@JackieFielder_) May 31, 2020

“A message for all politicians, especially Democratic ones: You can’t be in solidarity with the protestors demanding justice for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless murdered Black people when you’re bankrolled by the very organizations killing them,” Fielder also tweeted.

A message for all politicians, especially Democratic ones: You can’t be in solidarity with the protestors demanding justice for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless murdered Black people when you’re bankrolled by the very organizations killing them. pic.twitter.com/Jxq3a2aDE3 — Jackie Fielder for CA Senate D-11 (@JackieFielder_) June 1, 2020

The shot provoked a reaction from Wiener, who on Thursday said he would do what Fielder challenged him to do.

“I’m donating all contributions to my reelection campaign from law enforcement unions to SF & Daly City nonprofits serving at-risk youth of color. Our policing/criminal justice system is broken & needs drastic change. I want to be very clear about where I stand in this fight,” he tweeted.

2/ I also won’t accept contributions from law enforcement unions going forward. I’m donating the funds to 3 community-based organizations that do amazing work to support/empower at-risk youth: Boys & Girls Club of SF, Larkin Street Youth Services, Daly City Youth Health Center. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 4, 2020

“I also won’t accept contributions from law enforcement unions going forward,” he tweeted.

“I’ve spent my time in the Senate fighting to change our broken criminal justice system, focusing on decarceration. This system kills/harms countless people, esp people of color. We need to do more & I‘m committed to this fight.”

3/ I’ve spent my time in the Senate fighting to change our broken criminal justice system, focusing on decarceration. This system kills/harms countless people, esp people of color. We need to do more & I‘m committed to this fight. I’ll release policy proposals in coming days. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 4, 2020

But this failed to placate Fielder.

“My opponent conceded to my challenge issued on Sunday,” she tweeted.

“However, this: 1) Doesn’t account for $45,000+ from your first State Senate campaign 2) Falls short of a commitment to reject contributions from PACs funded by law enforcement associations,” she said.

“No loopholes.”

My opponent @Scott_Wiener conceded to my challenge issued on Sunday. However, this: 1) Doesn’t account for $45,000+ from your first State Senate campaign 2) Falls short of a commitment to reject contributions from PACs funded by law enforcement associations No loopholes. — Jackie Fielder for CA Senate D-11 (@JackieFielder_) June 4, 2020

One commentator noted that the overriding issue is a change in political culture concerning support for law enforcement unions:

In California, a Democratic state senator from San Francisco is now lumping police unions in with the likes of Big Tabacco; Big Oil and PhRMA in what is becoming a major reordering of political alliances. https://t.co/Cb2EnNmtPV — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) June 4, 2020

Amid the back-and-forth, Wiener accused Fielder of benefiting from money from the San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs Association.

2/ My opponent @JackieFielder_ was featured in mailers/fliers partly funded w $ from Deputy Sheriffs Assoc (law enforcement union). The Sheriffs donated to Fielder allies (Supervisors Hillary Ronen, Matt Haney, Gordon Mar) who then donated to help fund mailers featuring Fielder: pic.twitter.com/9thI6azQt3 — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 4, 2020

Fielder said that’s inaccurate.

“His campaign is trying to position me as someone who benefits from the deputy sheriffs and it makes no sense whatsoever,” she told the Bay Area Reporter.

“There’s not a word in his comments today apologizing.”

