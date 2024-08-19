Share
Commentary

Dem Nightmare: Massive Protest Takes Over Downtown Chicago Just Before DNC Begins

 By Michael Schwarz  August 19, 2024 at 7:28am
Share

The clown show inside Chicago’s United Center, site of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, runs from Monday through Thursday.

But the other clown show — the one taking place in the streets outside — began Sunday and will continue into the early part of the week, testing ordinary Chicago residents’ endurance and raising the specter of 1968.

According to WLS-TV in Chicago, the first of two planned and permitted protests, featuring the most radical elements of the Democratic Party’s lunatic base, commenced at 6:30 p.m. local time on Sunday evening.

In sum, these particular propagandized misfits marched because they regard the Democrats as insufficiently radical on abortion and LGBT issues.

Anne Rumberger with Chicago for Abortion Rights and Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws summarized.

Trending:
Dem Nightmare: Massive Protest Takes Over Downtown Chicago Just Before DNC Begins

“There’s so many aspects to be able to raise children and to decide not to have children that the Democrats could do a lot better on,” Rumberger said.

Of course, many of those abortion and LGBT activists perceive themselves as aligned with pro-Palestinian protesters. Hence the corresponding “Free Palestine” march that featured a smattering of pride flags.

On the social media platform X, one user described the DNC as “like Comic Con for ANTIFA and pro Hamas sympathizers.”

Will the Democratic Convention turn chaotic this week?

Protesters have another permitted event scheduled for Monday outside the United Center, per WLS.

Of course, the mostly young, white nitwits in cloth masks marching for abortion rights, LGBT rights and “Free Palestine” are not serious people. In that respect, their narcissistic protest will mirror the parade of self-absorbed speakers inside the convention this week.

The real question, therefore, involves unscheduled protests. In other words, have serious troublemakers descended on Chicago? And if they have, will the convention’s outdoor clown show degenerate into actual chaos?

If it does, it will test the establishment media’s ongoing Pravda-like coverage of Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s campaign.

Related:
Biden in Denial When Doocy Confronts Him About Kamala Harris' Plans: 'She's Not Going To'

More importantly, it might alienate ordinary Chicagoans, some of whom have already awakened to Democrats’ treachery.

For one thing, the misfits’ protest on Sunday brought traffic to an hours-long standstill, per WLS. Chicagoans no doubt enjoyed sitting in their vehicles all evening so narcissists could accuse Democrats of insufficient radicalism on abortion.

Furthermore, Chicago residents have undoubtedly already noticed the barricades going up around the convention site.

“Democrats have installed walls around the convention despite previously telling Americans that ‘walls don’t work,'” journalist Collin Rugg wrote on X.

Rugg also reported “100,000 anti-Israel protesters” heading to Chicago.

Will ordinary Chicagoans recognize the elitist hypocrisy of walls protecting powerful Democrats but not the U.S. southern border?

After all, many people in the Second City have already protested the influx of illegal immigrants into their city.

In October 2023, for instance, hundreds of residents, including member of a youth football team, protested the conversion of a community field into a migrant shelter, per Fox News.

Surely those Chicago residents will connect the dots. Surely they will recognize that the Democrats descending on their city bear full responsibility for the illegal immigration crisis.

In short, if the clown show outside turns serious and chaotic, then the clown show inside the convention could have a serious problem.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Dem Nightmare: Massive Protest Takes Over Downtown Chicago Just Before DNC Begins
ESPN Host Lauds Tim Walz's 'Different Kind of Masculinity,' Promptly Gets Ripped by Respected Reporter
Drone Spots Dead Body, Son of Top Rock Band Drummer Arrested on Murder Charge
Congressman Tries to Examine Trump Shooter's Body, Makes a Disturbing Discovery
You Don't Despise These People Enough: Smug Yale Editor Licks Government's Boot to Attack Suffering Americans
See more...

Conversation