Dem Nightmare: Massive Protest Takes Over Downtown Chicago Just Before DNC Begins

The clown show inside Chicago’s United Center, site of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, runs from Monday through Thursday.

But the other clown show — the one taking place in the streets outside — began Sunday and will continue into the early part of the week, testing ordinary Chicago residents’ endurance and raising the specter of 1968.

According to WLS-TV in Chicago, the first of two planned and permitted protests, featuring the most radical elements of the Democratic Party’s lunatic base, commenced at 6:30 p.m. local time on Sunday evening.

In sum, these particular propagandized misfits marched because they regard the Democrats as insufficiently radical on abortion and LGBT issues.

Anne Rumberger with Chicago for Abortion Rights and Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws summarized.

“There’s so many aspects to be able to raise children and to decide not to have children that the Democrats could do a lot better on,” Rumberger said.

Of course, many of those abortion and LGBT activists perceive themselves as aligned with pro-Palestinian protesters. Hence the corresponding “Free Palestine” march that featured a smattering of pride flags.

On the social media platform X, one user described the DNC as “like Comic Con for ANTIFA and pro Hamas sympathizers.”

The DNC in Chicago is like Comic Con for ANTIFA and pro Hamas sympathizers.

There are so many great protests and marches to choose from, you don’t want to miss any, but you know it’s gonna happenpic.twitter.com/zjRjtSsC1u — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 19, 2024

Protesters have another permitted event scheduled for Monday outside the United Center, per WLS.

Of course, the mostly young, white nitwits in cloth masks marching for abortion rights, LGBT rights and “Free Palestine” are not serious people. In that respect, their narcissistic protest will mirror the parade of self-absorbed speakers inside the convention this week.

The real question, therefore, involves unscheduled protests. In other words, have serious troublemakers descended on Chicago? And if they have, will the convention’s outdoor clown show degenerate into actual chaos?

If it does, it will test the establishment media’s ongoing Pravda-like coverage of Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s campaign.

More importantly, it might alienate ordinary Chicagoans, some of whom have already awakened to Democrats’ treachery.

For one thing, the misfits’ protest on Sunday brought traffic to an hours-long standstill, per WLS. Chicagoans no doubt enjoyed sitting in their vehicles all evening so narcissists could accuse Democrats of insufficient radicalism on abortion.

Furthermore, Chicago residents have undoubtedly already noticed the barricades going up around the convention site.

“Democrats have installed walls around the convention despite previously telling Americans that ‘walls don’t work,'” journalist Collin Rugg wrote on X.

Rugg also reported “100,000 anti-Israel protesters” heading to Chicago.

JUST IN: The protests in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention have begun as 100,000 protesters are expected to show up. Democrats have installed walls around the convention despite previously telling Americans that “walls don’t work.” “We’ve watched all morning as… pic.twitter.com/oqrbfZ79A4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 18, 2024

Will ordinary Chicagoans recognize the elitist hypocrisy of walls protecting powerful Democrats but not the U.S. southern border?

After all, many people in the Second City have already protested the influx of illegal immigrants into their city.

In October 2023, for instance, hundreds of residents, including member of a youth football team, protested the conversion of a community field into a migrant shelter, per Fox News.

Surely those Chicago residents will connect the dots. Surely they will recognize that the Democrats descending on their city bear full responsibility for the illegal immigration crisis.

In short, if the clown show outside turns serious and chaotic, then the clown show inside the convention could have a serious problem.

