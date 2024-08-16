Share
Proudly LGBT Disney Producer Abused Young Male Employees, Sent Them Nude Photos: Insider Report

 By Michael Austin  August 16, 2024 at 12:10pm
We finally know why Disney showrunner Beau DeMayo was let go by the entertainment company back in March.

DeMayo helmed the critically successful Disney+ animated series “X-Men 97,” but parted ways with the company just prior to the show’s debut.

Early reports indicated DeMayo’s “creepy” behavior and non-explicit OnlyFans account had something to do with the firing. More recent reports from this week, however, indicated the reason for DeMayo’s firing was due to far more serious allegations.

The revelation, which comes from a yet-to-be-officially-confirmed report from a trusted insider, came Friday at the end of a series of new developments to the story.

On Thursday, DeMayo — an openly gay man and pro-LGBT activist — claimed Disney had fired him over a social media post proudly celebrating Pride Month.

“Above is #XMen fan-art I posted on Instagram for Gay Pride in June. On June 13, #Marvel sent a letter notifying me that they’d stripped my Season 2 credits due to the post. Sadly, this is the latest in a troubling pattern I suffered through while on working on #XMen97 and #Blade,” DeMayo wrote.

“I’ll have more to say soon but must take a step back from social media to find a safer space for me to be out, proud, and nerdy. Stay tuned.”

Does Disney have an LGBT agenda?

Disney promptly responded to DeMayo’s accusation.

According to an official statement from the entertainment giant, DeMayo was fired for “egregious” behavior.

“Mr. DeMayo was terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation,” the statement said, according to Variety.

“Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately, and he has no further affiliation with Marvel.”

A source from Disney reportedly told Variety the “eggregious” behavior was some form of sexual misconduct.

On Friday, trusted Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider released a detailed, albeit anonymously soured, report detailing more specific allegations.

According to Sneider’s sources, DeMayo reportedly sent nude photographs of himself in “hero poses” to “young male staffers,” as reported by Dexerto.

The producer also allegedly abused staffers — both psychically and emotionally.

Both Disney and DeMayo have yet to respond to the claims.

