The Democratic Party is now officially siding with America’s enemies as part of its 2020 platform.

That isn’t a particularly shocking revelation for the party currently supporting violent anarchists burning down American cities, but the draft of the Democrats’ official platform is full of reverence for the Native American tribes who resided on the land that is modern-day Milwaukee, the site of this year’s Democratic National Convention.

Unfortunately, several of those Native American groups allied with Great Britain against the United States in the War of 1812 — and the Democratic Party honored them as the very first order of business in the “Land Acknowledgement” preamble of its platform draft.

“The Democratic National Committee wishes to acknowledge that we gather together to state our values on lands that have been stewarded through many centuries by the ancestors and descendants of Tribal Nations who have been here since time immemorial,” the platform said.

“We honor the communities native to this continent, and recognize that our country was built on Indigenous homelands,” the document continued. “We pay our respects to the millions of Indigenous people throughout history who have protected our lands, waters, and animals.”

The document goes on to name several indigenous groups, including the Potawatomi, Ho-Chunk, Menominee and several Chippewa communities, leaving out the inconvenient fact they fought against U.S. forces in the bloody war, some united under Shawnee Chief Tecumseh’s Ohio Valley Confederacy.

The Potawatomi, in particular, were responsible for the Battle of Fort Dearborn in 1812 — formerly known as the Fort Dearborn Massacre — which even their apologists admit included women and children bludgeoned to death with tomahawks, wounded soldiers tortured and murdered, and one man scalped — with his heart cut out, divided and consumed by the Potawatomi.

Menominee Tribal Legislature Chairwoman Joan Delabreau told The Washington Free Beacon she disputed the DNC assertions since tribal nations no longer lay claim to the land.

“[The] statement ‘been stewarded through many centuries by the ancestors and descendants of Tribal Nations who have been here since time immemorial,’ is not correct or accurate,” she said.

None of this matters, however, because to the Democratic Party, indigenous people were harmless, peace-loving environmentalists whose land was stolen by white people and who therefore are welcomed into the fold as another victim group (though continued reliance on government is the real victimhood, as it is for all Democrat constituent groups).

Besides the obvious pandering, their alliance is also “problematic” (to borrow a code word from the left) as members of these tribes slaughtered Americans and sided with enemy forces.

But while Democrats bend over backward to accommodate America’s historical enemies, including an additional “Honoring Indigenous Tribal Nations” pledge as part of the draft platform, they simultaneously rail against the Confederacy, which was defeated over 150 years ago in the American Civil War.

The Republican Party wouldn’t dream of touting the Confederacy, let alone make it part of their official platform, yet the Democrats have done just that with America’s former enemy tribes.

Across the nation, symbols such as the Confederate battle flag are all but banned while statues of Southern leaders have been torn down by demonstrators who rationalize it as destroying monuments to the country’s former enemy.

“Look at Confederate monuments from the perspective of a Black mother or father trying to explain to their young daughter why this solider stands atop her city,” tweeted former New Orleans mayor and political commentator Mitch Landrieu. “Can you look into that young girl’s eyes and convince her that these men are there to encourage her?”

While many on the right are divided about leaving such monuments intact, with some pointing out the necessity of keeping them up so others can learn from history, the Republican Party would never officially honor America’s enemy in its platform.

It is only the Democratic Party that sidles up to those willing to take a swipe at the country, whether historically or currently.

It isn’t necessarily the party’s admiration for tribes that once assisted in a war against the country that is the issue, but more Democrats’ continued attack on the “problematic” pasts of Christopher Columbus or the Founding Fathers while ignoring the sins of the Native American groups they are honoring.

Democrats are hypocritical in that sense, but completely consistent in another — any enemy of the United States is a friend of theirs.

