Dem Senator Refunds Government After She's Caught Taking Personal Trip on Taxpayers' Dime

 By Peter Partoll  August 29, 2023 at 6:55am
A Democratic senator is being forced to pay up after being caught in a lie from several years ago.

Remember back in 2020 when we were told by leftist politicians that we were not allowed to see our families for Thanksgiving and Christmas in order to stop the spread of COVID-19?

Remember when leading Democrats such as Gretchen Whitmer and Gavin Newsom told us to stay in our homes and avoid going out, while they went out and partied with their buddies?

Well, now another prominent Democrat can be added to the list of COVID hypocrites, Wisconsin’s Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

On the day before Thanksgiving in 2020, Baldwin posted a video urging the people of Wisconsin to not “host or go to gatherings with people outside your household, and just stay home if you can.”

On the same day, she also urged Wisconsinites to follow COVID protocols as the pandemic was “raging” and “getting worse.”

Do you think Democrats are going to try to enforce lockdowns and masks again?

But while she was ordering her constituents to shut themselves in during the holidays and celebrate without their loved ones, she joined her fellow Democrats in breaking her own rules.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the openly gay Baldwin had used $630 of taxpayer money to fly from Madison to New York City for a personal vacation to visit her partner Maria Brisbane for four days.

The Journal Sentinel asked Baldwin’s office about the transaction and the use of taxpayer money for a personal trip, and in response, her office reimbursed the federal government for this trip.

The office claimed that staffers had erroneously marked the trip as official travel.

While her staffers defended her actions as merely a filing error, Republican officials were quick to call out what they called blatant hypocrisy.

“Tammy Baldwin should change her campaign slogan to ‘Do as I say, not as I do,'” said Tate Mitchell, spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

While this is another example of the rampant hypocrisy that the left demonstrated during the COVID era, this situation gets even worse when you remember that she misused taxpayer money to pay for her trip.

Sure, she reimbursed the federal government for the trip, but it was nearly three years later, and only after the media had caught on to her actions.

This is a misuse of funds, plain and simple, and she needs to be held accountable for what she did.

Yet again, we see the mantra of the left on full display, “Do as I say, not as I do.”

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




