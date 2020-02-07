SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Demi Lovato Opens Up About Moment She 'Heard God' After Near-Fatal Overdose

Tom Pennington / Getty ImagesDemi Lovato sings the National Anthem before the Super Bowl 2020. She experienced a renewed interest in faith and God after nearly dying of a drug overdose in 2018. (Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published February 7, 2020 at 1:14pm
Print

It’s no secret that celebrities are under a huge amount of stress. Many turn to drugs and alcohol at some point in their careers, and for many, it’s their last mistake — but some get a second chance.

Demi Lovato almost lost her life in July 2018 after a drug overdose — but after surviving, it set off an avalanche of soul-searching.

“I tried to seek God through other experiences, whether that’s through other relationships or substances,” Lovato said in an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 in January. “And it’s like, I had to realize that the God that I’m seeking, the God that I love and the God that I want to be my God is available 24/7, always at an arm’s length and constantly with me.”

The rubber really met the road when her manager, Scooter Braun, invited her to a church group on a night she was having a really rough time.

TRENDING: Romney Gave This Note to Every Republican Before His Impeachment Vote

“He was like, ‘Hey do you wanna go to Bible study?'” Lovato recalled.

“So he took me there and I just like heard God clearer than I had heard him in a long time.”

The church ended up being a safe, regenerative place for Lovato, who’d felt out of sorts and like an outsider.

“I just feel safer and I feel renewed,” she said.

“I was not really a big church person, like even a month ago,” she added.

“I shied away from church for many years. I didn’t feel welcome.” She went on to say that her new church in L.A. “accepts me for who I am.”

“And there’s no judgment. And that’s what I needed.”

“… I need to focus on myself and my relationship with myself and my relationship with God,” she continued.

RELATED: Outspoken Christian Chris Pratt Reveals Pledge of Allegiance-Inspired 'Indivisible Productions' Company

Back in October, the singer posted on Instagram about a trip she took to Israel, where she ended up getting baptized in the River Jordan.

“I am an American singer” she posted on Oct. 1. “I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes.”

View this post on Instagram

I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes. There is something absolutely magical about Israel.  I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now.  Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life. This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul.  I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel 💗

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

“There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God … something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me … to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life.”

“This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Postal Worker Says God Helped Him Find Missing Toddler That Was Walking Barefoot Along Highway
Samaritan Grabs Brick To Smash Window of Burning Dump Truck and Save Unconscious Driver Inside
Demi Lovato Opens Up About Moment She 'Heard God' After Near-Fatal Overdose
Tiny 3-Month-Old Puppy Born with Five Paws Surrendered to Shelter
Vanessa Bryant's Tear-Jerking Posts for Late Daughter: 'Mommy Is Still and Will Always Be So Proud of You'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×