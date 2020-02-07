Demi Lovato Opens Up About Moment She 'Heard God' After Near-Fatal Overdose

It’s no secret that celebrities are under a huge amount of stress. Many turn to drugs and alcohol at some point in their careers, and for many, it’s their last mistake — but some get a second chance.

Demi Lovato almost lost her life in July 2018 after a drug overdose — but after surviving, it set off an avalanche of soul-searching.

“I tried to seek God through other experiences, whether that’s through other relationships or substances,” Lovato said in an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 in January. “And it’s like, I had to realize that the God that I’m seeking, the God that I love and the God that I want to be my God is available 24/7, always at an arm’s length and constantly with me.”

The rubber really met the road when her manager, Scooter Braun, invited her to a church group on a night she was having a really rough time.

“He was like, ‘Hey do you wanna go to Bible study?'” Lovato recalled.

“So he took me there and I just like heard God clearer than I had heard him in a long time.”

The church ended up being a safe, regenerative place for Lovato, who’d felt out of sorts and like an outsider.

“I just feel safer and I feel renewed,” she said.

“I was not really a big church person, like even a month ago,” she added.

“I shied away from church for many years. I didn’t feel welcome.” She went on to say that her new church in L.A. “accepts me for who I am.”

“And there’s no judgment. And that’s what I needed.”

“… I need to focus on myself and my relationship with myself and my relationship with God,” she continued.

Back in October, the singer posted on Instagram about a trip she took to Israel, where she ended up getting baptized in the River Jordan.

“I am an American singer” she posted on Oct. 1. “I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes.”

“There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God … something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me … to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life.”

“This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel.”

