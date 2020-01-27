SECTIONS
Demi Lovato Breaks Down During Grammy Performance Singing New Song She Wrote Days Before Overdose

Demi LovatoEmma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording AcademyDemi Lovato performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on Jan. 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

By Kim Davis
Published January 27, 2020 at 12:01pm
Singer Demi Lovato made an emotional return to the stage for the first time in nearly two years to debut her song, “Anyone,” at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Lovato, 27, took to the Staples Center stage in Los Angeles for her first major live performance since she was hospitalized for a drug overdose in July 2018.

She wrote the song, which she now realizes was a “cry for help,” days before the relapse.

Wearing a flowing white gown and with only a pianist to accompany her, Lovato was visibly emotional throughout the performance of her song.

After singing a very brief introduction to “Anyone,” Lovato had to stop, too overcome with emotion to continue.

Tears streamed down her face as the pianist restarted the song, giving Lovato just a few seconds to regain her composure enough to finish her performance.

“A hundred million stories and a hundred million songs, I feel stupid when I sing — nobody’s listening to me, nobody’s listening,” Lovato sang. “I talk to shooting stars but they always get it wrong. I feel stupid when I pray, so why am I praying anyway, if nobody’s listening?”

During the powerful chorus, Lovato’s rich voice filled the air as she sang, “Anyone — please send me anyone, Lord, is there anyone? I need someone.”

After the performance, Lovato took to Instagram to describe what it felt like to return to the stage after such a tumultuous absence.

“What an unbelievable night. My first time back on stage in almost 2 years. So emotional for me,” Lovato wrote. “Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me. I love you all.”

Lovato had previously spoken about the lyrics to her new song in an interview with “New Music Daily with Zane Lowe,” Today reported.

“I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help,” Lovato said. “And you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, ‘How did nobody listen to this song and think, “Let’s help this girl?”’”

The cry for help was masked beneath an artist who thought, at the time, that she could hold it together.

“I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt I was okay, but clearly I wasn’t,” Lovato said. “I even listen back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.’”

