SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Singer Demi Lovato Baptized in Jordan River, Filling a 'God-Sized Hole' in Her Heart

Singer Demi Lovato attends the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles, California.Jason Merritt / Getty ImagesSinger Demi Lovato attends the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. (Jason Merritt / Getty Images)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published October 3, 2019 at 3:43pm
Print

Pop star Demi Lovato shared how a recent trip to Israel proved to be a spiritual experience that filled the “God-sized hole” in her heart.

The Disney star turned pop singer has battled with her mental health and addiction for years.

On July 24, 2018, paramedics responded to Lovato’s Hollywood home and treated the singer for an overdose.

Two weeks later she posted a now-deleted Instagram post explaining her decision to enter rehab and thanked God for keeping her “alive and well” and her fans for keeping her in their prayers.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote, according to E! News. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.

TRENDING: GOP Rep. Doug Collins Calls Out Pelosi's Impeachment Push: 'If It Was a True Inquiry, She’d Put It on the Floor'

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

Her overdose occurred only a month after she released the song “Sober,” which alluded to her relapse from her six-year sobriety.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” Lovato sang.

Since her relapse, Lovato’s fans have continued to encourage the singer to fight against her addictions.

So when the former Disney star posted about her recent trip to Israel, some of her fans were relieved that she is continuing to seek healing through a faith-based experience.

“I am an American singer,” she wrote on Oct. 1, 2019. “I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes.

“There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now.”

Lovato visited Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, and spent time with children with special needs at the Shalva National Center.

RELATED: Toby Keith Surprises Veteran Who Lost His Legs with $16K All-Terrain Wheelchair

She also was baptized in the Jordan River, an experience that she said “renewed” her.

View this post on Instagram

I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes. There is something absolutely magical about Israel.  I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now.  Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life. This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul.  I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel 💗

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

“Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life,” she wrote.

“This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul,” she continued. “I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart.”

The following day, Lovato posted an apology after claiming she received backlash for making a “political statement.” The apology, however, is no longer available on Instagram.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Singer Demi Lovato Baptized in Jordan River, Filling a 'God-Sized Hole' in Her Heart
Adorable Toddler Can't Stop Giggling Over 'M' and 'W' While Learning ABCs with Dad
2,000+ Strangers Attend Funeral for Veteran with No Family: No 'Veteran Should Be Forgotten'
Police Officer Drives 94-Year-Old WII Veteran 2,200+ Miles to New Home
After Losing Everything in House Fire, Third-Grader Cries 'Happy Tears' When Classmates Give Him New Toys
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×