Singer Demi Lovato Baptized in Jordan River, Filling a 'God-Sized Hole' in Her Heart

Pop star Demi Lovato shared how a recent trip to Israel proved to be a spiritual experience that filled the “God-sized hole” in her heart.

The Disney star turned pop singer has battled with her mental health and addiction for years.

On July 24, 2018, paramedics responded to Lovato’s Hollywood home and treated the singer for an overdose.

Two weeks later she posted a now-deleted Instagram post explaining her decision to enter rehab and thanked God for keeping her “alive and well” and her fans for keeping her in their prayers.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote, according to E! News. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

Her overdose occurred only a month after she released the song “Sober,” which alluded to her relapse from her six-year sobriety.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” Lovato sang.

Since her relapse, Lovato’s fans have continued to encourage the singer to fight against her addictions.

So when the former Disney star posted about her recent trip to Israel, some of her fans were relieved that she is continuing to seek healing through a faith-based experience.

“I am an American singer,” she wrote on Oct. 1, 2019. “I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes.

“There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now.”

Lovato visited Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, and spent time with children with special needs at the Shalva National Center.

She also was baptized in the Jordan River, an experience that she said “renewed” her.

“Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life,” she wrote.

“This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul,” she continued. “I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart.”

The following day, Lovato posted an apology after claiming she received backlash for making a “political statement.” The apology, however, is no longer available on Instagram.

