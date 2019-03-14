Democrat Explains Why He Voted for Tennessee’s Pro-Life Fetal Heartbeat Bill

Democratic Tennessee Rep. John DeBerry Jr. said he voted for a bill that will ban abortions in the presence of a fetal heartbeat to enhance the pride and self-esteem of women.

DeBerry voted in favor of the bill so that women “don’t feel that their bodies are just a vessel for somebody to play with,” he said, according to The Tennessean. “I think that’s what’s being lost. Personal responsibility, pride, self esteem — it makes a person walk away from those situations that get them in this position.”

One woman on Twitter appeared to take issue with the politician’s perspective.

Do you live in Memphis’s District 90? Does Rep John DeBerry’s viewpoint that women’s lack of ‘personal responsibility’ causes abortions represent YOUR viewpoint? If you have thoughts on his vote and comments please let me know.https://t.co/GNBT30S9MS via @MailOnline @dailymail — Stephanie Haney (@_StephanieHaney) March 13, 2019

TRENDING: Republican Leaders Reveal Plan To Bypass Nancy Pelosi on Anti-Infanticide Bill

DeBerry’s remarks come after the Tennessee House of Representatives passed a bill March 7 that seeks to ban abortions after an unborn baby’s heartbeat is detected.

Exceptions are permitted only “in a medical emergency that necessitates an immediate abortion of a woman’s pregnancy to avert her death or for which a delay will create serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of major bodily function,” according to the legislation.

A heartbeat typically becomes detectable between six and nine weeks of gestation. Many women do not know they are pregnant at six weeks.

“This was the first chance in 25 years that I had to go on record and say I disagree with abortion,” DeBerry also said, according to the Tennessean.

Do you think John DeBerry made the right decision? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Two other Tennessee Democrats, Rep. John Mark Windle and Rep. Joe Towns also voted in favor of the bill, the Tennessean reported.

No Democrats have criticized DeBerry for his vote supporting the bill, according to the Democratic representative.

The Georgia House of Representatives approved a bill in March that seeks to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The bill makes exceptions in cases where the mother’s life is in danger and allows for abortions in cases of rape and incest, but only if a woman files a police report.

The Missouri House also passed a bill in February banning abortions in the presence of a fetal heartbeat.

RELATED: Planned Parenthood Furious After Two States Pass 18-Week Abortion Bans

Arkansas, North Dakota and Iowa have passed similar heartbeat abortion bans but have faced injunctions and court orders preventing them from enforcing the exclusions.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.