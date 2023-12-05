Democratic Biden Supporter Forks Over $250,000 to Help Nikki Haley

A major Democratic Party donor who announced his support for the re-election of President Joe Biden has donated $250,000 to help the presidential campaign of former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is seeking the Republican presidential nomination.

Days after JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon urged Democratic donors to back Haley, The New York Times reported that Reid Hoffman, a billionaire who co-founded LinkedIn, donated a quarter-million dollars to a super PAC supporting Haley.

Dmitri Mehlhorn, a political adviser to Hoffman, confirmed the donation to SFA Fund Inc., the report said.

Mehlhorn said the super PAC was asked if it would accept cash from a pro-Biden Democrat and it agreed to take the money.

Hoffman roundly endorsed Biden in a LinkedIn post four months ago. He also helped fund writer E. Jean Carroll’s civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump in which she alleged she was sexually assaulted in the dressing room of a New York City department store in the 1990s.

Haley remains in third place in the GOP race, according to the latest RealClearPolitics polling averages. Trump is first with 61.3 percent, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 13.2 percent and the former U.N. ambassador at 10.2 percent.

Widely seen as the leading candidate of the Republican establishment, Haley has made no bones about accepting support from Democrats.

"Anybody that wants to come support the cause, whether they're Republican, independent or Democrat, we're going to take them," she said recently on Fox News. "And that's the way the Republican Party should look at it is, this is a story about addition, not about getting people and pushing people away."







But Trump threw a dig at such cross-party support in a recent fund-raising e-mail.

“While globalist special interest donors from both parties forge an unholy alliance to beat us, I’m calling on our grass roots donors like YOU to fight back,” he said, according to the Times.

As noted by David Weigel writing on Semafor, “Hoffman’s spending has always focused on how to elect Democrats and defeat Trump.”

Forbes reported Tuesday that Hoffman is among a bevy of deep-pocket donors backing Haley.

New Hampshire billionaire Frank Laukien has endorsed her and co-founded a super PAC called Independents Moving the Needle that wants to line up independents behind the former South Carolina governor.

The super PAC Americans for Prosperity Action, backed by megadonor Charles Koch, is supporting Haley as well.

In addition, billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller pledged his support for Haley last month after South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott dropped out of the race, The Associated Press reported.

With Biden posting abysmal poll numbers and in many cases losing to the GOP front-runner, Democrats’ thinking has become, “If we’re going to lose, let’s lose to her, not Trump,” one unidentified source told the New York Post.

