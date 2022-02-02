Share
News

Democratic Congresswoman Refuses to Meet In-Person with Unvaccinated Constituents

 By Jack Davis  February 2, 2022 at 11:24am
Share

One Democrat member of Congress will not allow unvaccinated people into her offices for in-person meetings.

The policy of Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama, who has railed against discrimination when it might impact her at the voting booth, came to light in an innocuous fashion, according to Spectator World.

Sewell’s office had sent an email to other congressional offices about some peanuts the office was sharing with other offices, when the email signature was noticed.

“PLEASE NOTE: Proof of COVID-19 vaccinations are required for every in-person or in-office meeting with the Congresswoman or with Staff,” the email signature read.

Trending:
'America Is Next': The Grassroots Protest Sweeping the Globe Is Set to Begin in the Land of the Free

This prompted two questions from Spectator World.

“What is Representative Sewell’s reasoning for the vaccine mandate in her office when we know that vaccinated individuals can still catch and spread the virus?” read one, with the other asking, “Can you confirm that the rule applies to constituents? Will there be any exceptions?”

Sewell’s office replied that Sewell has met with unvaccinated people when she attends outdoor events in her district, and they are allowed on Zoom calls.

The office “has a vaccine mandate for official visits and in-person meetings. They also informed us that her district offices in Alabama have the same policy,” Spectator World reported.

Sewell has supported President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates, according to the New York Post.

“This is a life-or-death situation, and it requires leadership. And President Biden is showing that leadership,” Sewell said last year.

Related:
'America Is Next': The Grassroots Protest Sweeping the Globe Is Set to Begin in the Land of the Free

Sewell is fortunate that she does not live in Montana, which banned this sort of discrimination last year, according to Axios.

Montana last year passed a law that said any businesses, governmental entities or places of what’s known as “public accommodation,” such as grocery stores, hotels or restaurants,  cannot withhold goods or services based on vaccination status.

“This is a civil rights statute. It absolutely is,” Nicholas Bagley, a law professor at the University of Michigan.

“What this law is saying is that a restriction directed at the unvaccinated is prohibited in the same way as you’d be prohibited from putting up a sign saying, ‘no Irish admitted,’” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Democratic Congresswoman Refuses to Meet In-Person with Unvaccinated Constituents
Leaked White House Situation Room Documents Paint Troubling Picture of 'Unprepared' Biden Administration
Whoopi Goldberg Hit with Major Punishment for Her 'Wrong and Hurtful' Holocaust Comments
Update: Lawsuit May Doom COVID Testing Company Under FBI Investigation for Alleged $124 Million Scam
Biden Voter Whose Daughter Was Killed by an Illegal Immigrant Has Pointed Message for the President
See more...

Conversation