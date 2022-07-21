Watch: Biden Again Admits 'Big Transition' Is Happening - Green Energy Agenda Push

As President Joe Biden’s bumbling tenure lurches on, it’s increasingly clear that the numerous crises ravaging the United States are part of an insidious, calculated plan to socially re-engineer the nation — even if it entails significant suffering for countless Americans.

Biden obliquely admitted as much on Tuesday when he gushed about the “big transition happening” in the energy sector while lecturing on climate change at the Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset, Massachusetts.

“Just 15 years ago, America generated more than half its electricity from coal — coal-fired plants,” he said.

“Today, that’s down to 20 percent because there’s a big transition happening.”







In cheerleading for the demise of the oil industry (a move that has helped to usher in the highest gas prices in U.S. history), Biden reaffirmed his vision of a world without fossil fuels — consequences be damned.

As a reminder, the 79-year-old career politician made similar tone-deaf comments two months ago when he raved about the “incredible transition” we’re suffering through because of soaring gas prices.

“When it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over,” Biden said.

Joe Biden: “When it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an INCREDIBLE transition” pic.twitter.com/8TGnc7vFa8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 23, 2022

Biden and his administration have repeatedly championed the left-wing goal of crushing the oil industry in order to advance “green energy” programs, supposedly to combat climate change.

As a candidate in October 2020, he essentially admitted his grand plan to destroy the oil industry during a debate with then-President Donald Trump.

Trump: “Would you close down the oil industry?” Biden: “I would transition from the oil industry, yes.” Trump: “That’s a big statement.” Biden: “That is a big statement.”#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/OsleHmpuse — The Hill (@thehill) October 23, 2020

Transitioning 332 million Americans from fossil fuels to so-called green energy will be expensive, inconvenient and painful — and it isn’t even guaranteed to curb climate change.

But this is the sad trajectory the Biden administration, the Democratic Party and their media lapdogs have set the country on, no matter how much short- and long-term suffering we all must endure.

Of course, “climate change” is not a top priority for the vast majority of Americans, but this is the topic Biden is focusing on now because he has had no success in addressing the numerous real crises engulfing the nation.

According to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll, just 1 percent of voters named climate change as the most important issue facing the country, far behind worries about inflation and the economy.

NEW – Just 1% of Americans named “climate change” as the most important problem facing the US in a recent NYT poll. Biden to announce new actions on “climate change” later today.pic.twitter.com/nXLXLlOEmL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 20, 2022

Biden’s relentless push to advance his hare-brained climate agenda is merely a way to pander to the far-left faction of his flailing party and deflect attention away from his failed presidency.

This administration is a total joke, but no one is laughing — except, perhaps, enemies of the United States who want to see it collapse.

