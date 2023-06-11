Did Dems Just Get Caught Doctoring Evidence? Police Confirm 2 Major Changes Made to Original Video

Allegations are flying that the House committee investigating the Capitol incursion went a little too far when they played doctored security footage.

When the panel produced a video showing the pieces of film it wanted to emphasize, it used security footage. But the visuals were missing something. They did not record sound, according to Just the News. Current and former Capitol Police officials confirmed that the cameras do not record sound.

However, based on a review of the footage by the outlet, scenes of windows being broken are now accompanied by sound. An overhead shot of the mass of disgruntled Americans who flocked to Washington that day was not shot without sound, but the sounds of yelling voices are now easily heard thanks to some zealous dubbing.

A former representative of the Jan. 6 panel said all sound dubs were supposed to note the audio source used, but Just the News said the marking was not consistent throughout the video.

Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia said that one detail is symptomatic of the entire investigatory process of the panel.

“What the American people want to know is the truth, and this was nothing but a Hollywood production,” he said.

“The committee spent $18.5 million, at least that’s what we know of, to write a dossier against Donald Trump and to create this Hollywood production. And when I looked at the videos, it’s clear, it’s apparent to me that it is a Capitol police security video film, and there is no audio whatsoever,” he said.

He said that although the panel tried to say its work was about truth and trust, it has done the opposite.

“And so yes, it was dubbed on there for dramatic effect. And that shows that what they were trying to do is sway public opinion, not just get the truth out,” he said.

This was not the first time the panel has been accused of manufacturing its own reality.

Last year, comments from former President Donald Trump that were made six months after the incursion were used by the panel in a video that showed violent conduct, according to Breitbart.

A statement was provided to Just the News saying regardless of the fact that not all instances of dubbing were labeled in the public video, everything was done properly in the panel’s hearings.

“The police video, both in terms of surveillance video and body-cam video, was synced with the D.C. Metropolitan Police and U.S. Capitol Police radio transmissions going on at the same time,” a representative of the panel said.

“And the source of the audio was clearly identified in the video clips shown during the hearings and in the transcripts of the proceedings, where the audio is clearly marked as ‘Police Radio Transmission’ or ‘USCP Radio Transmission’ or ‘MPD Radio Transmission.'”

Former Harvard law professor and legal scholar Alan Dershowitz said the dubbing matters.

“Well, if this is true, if they really did dub the tapes without telling the public, if a lawyer did that, that lawyer would be disbarred,” Dershowitz said. “It would be fraud if a person introduced that as testimony and didn’t disclose that it had material added. That would be a form of perjury.

“We ought to be able to prove that forensically, without any doubt, and we ought to be able to get the evidence of who added the words, where the words came. … We have to get all the facts. But once the facts are known if it confirms what you’ve said, this is a very, very serious ethical and perhaps even legal breach,” he said.

Loudermilk said the dubbing is part of the panel’s efforts to not present the truth, but produce propaganda, according to Just the News.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that they were doing this, because they were after a preconceived narrative: not finding the truth,” he said.

