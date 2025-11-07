Share
A sign advertising "We Accept SNAP and EBT" posted outside a store in Lafayette, California, on Nov. 4, 2025. (Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images)

Dems Keep SNAP Recipients Without Food, Vote for Shutdown for 14th Time in a Row

 By Samuel Short  November 7, 2025 at 8:30am
The government shutdown continues after breaking the record for longest shutdown in our nation’s history.

Tuesday saw a continuing resolution fail for the 14th time in the Senate.

According to Just The News, that vote was 54-44. 60 votes are needed to invoke cloture per the rules of the filibuster.

The shutdown started Oct. 1 with Democrats trying to shift the blame to President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans despite those last few votes needed to come from their own party.

On Saturday, USA Today reported SNAP benefits ended for millions of Americans who were reliant on that program for food aid. Now, a federal ruling says Trump must find that money elsewhere.

Along with their pointing the finger at Trump and Republicans, SNAP benefits are something Democrats have also taken aim over.

How could those awful Republicans let millions of needy, low-income Americans and their children starve?

Never mind the fact that SNAP is likely wrought with corruption. It should be a safety net for those who actually need the help, not the people who are lazy and have grown accustomed to government support, now lamenting its departure.

SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, along with the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, should be reformed — but notice how Democrats are looking at the situation.

When push comes to shove, do you think Democrats really are willing to trade SNAP meals away if they get votes?

They would trade SNAP for the votes needed to see their vision through. Their opposition to the government reopening stems from an insistence on extending Obamacare subsidies.

They remain steadfast in their principles.

It’s too bad none of those principles are admirable ones; rather they’re merely greed and lust for power.

Do things the Democrats’ way or the country will suffer.

This shutdown feels more like a hostage situation by disagreeable children the longer it drags on.

That liberal party thinks if they keep repeating this same story, the voter will buy it. It is that momentum they think will carry them into the 2026 midterm.

Democrats rely on the misconception that the average person will not look up the most basic information about filibuster rules to see why that record was set.

This plan is going to backfire. This is a Democrat shutdown and that’s how voters will remember it.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




