SECTIONS
Lifestyle Sports
Print

Deshaun Watson Invites 'Hero' Teen Football Player Who Saved Mom & Toddler from Floods to NFL Game

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun WatsonMitchell Leff / Getty Images'Jayden - you are a real life hero!' Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tweeted to Jayden Payne, a junior tight end and linebacker at Aldine High School. (Mitchell Leff / Getty Images)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published September 25, 2019 at 12:43pm
Print

The heroic actions of a Texas high school student in the wake of Tropical Depression Imelda caught the attention of NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson, gaining the teen a special invitation.

Tropical Storm Imelda hit southeast Texas late last week and dropped over 24 inches of rain between Houston and Beaumont, according to NASA.

After the torrential rain subsided, however, the region was plagued with destructive and fatal floodwaters.

Five deaths have been attributed to the sweeping floods, according to the Houston Chronicle, but thanks to a quick-acting high school football player, a toddler and her mother weren’t included in that number.

Vinitta Williams was driving her 2-year-old daughter, Ava, home from preschool when the rising water levels became too much for her SUV, she told KHOU-TV.

TRENDING: Rashida Tlaib Accuses Witness of Being Involved in 'Conspiracy' Because She Winked in a Hearing

After her car was swept into a drainage ditch, water began to seep inside. Williams said she grabbed Ava out of her car seat, opened the door and tried to swim to safety, but the current was too strong and they were soon being pulled under.

Thankfully, teen Jayden Payne and his mother weren’t far away. The two watched in horror as Williams struggled to get out of her SUV and stay afloat.

“The whole street was just submerged with water,” the high schooler recalled. “I hear my mom screaming, ‘No, no! Someone stop her! Get out of the car! Get out of the car!’ I just started seeing it sink. I was like, oh my God.”

Payne, a junior tight end and linebacker at Aldine High School, couldn’t just stand by. He quickly jumped into the floodwaters to help the mother and her toddler, and managed to pull them to dry land.

“I hurried up, threw my jacket off, I threw my shirt off,” he told the Chronicle. “I ran over there across in front of all the cars. I didn’t care if all the cars stopped or not because I was more worried about their safety than my safety.”

Williams recognized that if Payne hadn’t come to her rescue, she and her daughter would not have made it.

“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him,” she told KHOU. “If he wouldn’t have jumped in that water and pulled us out, we would not be here.”

The teen’s heroic actions gained the attention of not only his local football coach but also the Houston Texans’ star quarterback.

RELATED: Student Hailed a Hero After He Spends 32 Hours Alone Managing Hotel Full of People Stranded by Flood

Watson tweeted after hearing about Payne’s life-saving efforts, calling him “a real-life hero.”

He also invited the teen to be the team’s special guest for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium.

Although he is being called a hero, Payne said it was just the right thing to do.

“I had to make sure two of God’s children didn’t die at an early age,” he said, according to the Chronicle.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a Staff Writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Deshaun Watson Invites 'Hero' Teen Football Player Who Saved Mom & Toddler from Floods to NFL Game
Dog the Bounty Hunter Says Recent Health Scare Was the Result of a 'Broken Heart'
Hockey Arena Offers 'Sensory Bags' So Fans with Sensory Sensitivities Can Be Included
Inmate Reportedly Comes Forward with Confession in 'Making a Murderer' Case
7 Years After Suicide Attempt, Former Pastor Claims That Saying 'I'm Praying for You' Isn't Enough
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×