Despite Equality Obsession, Dems Launch New Segregation Tactic with 'Vaccinated Only' Section

Sanctimonious Democrats constantly howl about wanting equality for all, but they’re actively transforming America into a segregated society based on coronavirus vaccination status.

On Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued revised guidelines stating that sports venues and churches can increase capacity — but only if they designate segregated sections for vaccinated attendees.

Venues are still not allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity, despite the fact that liberals have been browbeating Americans to wear masks everywhere (even if they’re vaccinated).

If masks and vaccines work as well as Democrats insist, why are authoritarian coronavirus restrictions and capacity limits still in place across much of the country?

“Outdoor facilities may add vaccinated sections until their total capacity is 50% maximum or 22,000 people, whichever is lower, inclusive of both vaccinated and unvaccinated sections,” Inslee’s advisory said.

“Indoor facilities may add vaccinated sections until their total capacity is 50% maximum, or maximum 2000 people, whichever is lower.”

However, spectators must show proof that they’re fully vaccinated before being allowed to enter vaccinated-only sections in sports arenas.

“Self-reported vaccination records that are not verified by a health care provider cannot be accepted,” the Democrat’s guidelines said.

The following are acceptable as proof of full vaccination:

• Vaccination card (which includes the name of the person vaccinated, type of vaccine received and the date the last dose was administered).

• Photo of a vaccination card as a document.

• Photo of the vaccine card stored on a phone.

• Verified documentation of vaccination from a health care provider, electronic health record or state Immunization Information System record.

These strict requirements are farcically hypocritical, considering that Democrats have long rejected voter ID laws as “racist” and insist that everyone should be allowed to vote — even if the individual cannot verify his or her identity or eligibility to vote.

Shockingly, vaccinated people in vaccinated-only sections are still required to wear face masks, unless they’re eating or drinking.

“Face coverings must be worn in the fully vaccinated-only sections, except while actively eating and/or drinking in the ticketed seat,” the governor’s advisory said.

And unvaccinated interlopers are absolutely not allowed.

“No adults who are not yet fully vaccinated, including adults who are in the progress of being vaccinated, will be permitted in the vaccinated only section, even with a negative test,” the guidelines said.

Whatever happened to the Democratic mantra about “equality for all”?

As for religious organizations, each person in the vaccinated-only section of a church, mosque or synagogue must have “acceptable proof of full vaccination (or a negative COVID-19 test) that must be presented at each and every religious service,” Inslee’s guidance said.

And children must provide proof of a negative coronavirus test before being allowed in the vaccinated-only section (even if their vaccinated parents are there).

“Children between the ages of 2 and 15 who can provide proof of having tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of admission, are also allowed in the vaccinated section,” the guidelines said.

The church must also designate people to serve as “vaccination verifiers.” Their responsibility is to check everyone’s vaccination card or negative COVID-19 test, as well as monitor the vaccinated-only section to ensure no unvaccinated person trespasses into the segregated area.

In other words, if you don’t have a vaccine card or a negative test, the “vaccination verifier” will kick you out of the section.

Even after all this, vaccinated people still have to wear face masks in vaccinated-only sections of a church unless they’re eating or drinking.

Let this sink in: Democrats demand that churchgoers provide verification of their vaccine status and require churches to designate “vaccination verifiers” to examine people’s vaccine cards before they’re allowed to sit in a vaccinated section at church.

Meanwhile, liberals claim it’s racist to require voters to show ID cards to verify their identities before voting in a U.S. election.

In some Democrat-run cities, Republican poll watchers said they were not allowed to observe vote counting on Nov. 3.

A poll watcher in Philly was just wrongfully prevented from entering the polling place#StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/iJTFtRk0Id — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 3, 2020

The scene at Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center is growing more heated. The windows now being covered up. Allegations of violations. Sec. of State says she welcomes challenges. pic.twitter.com/oUL4A0h3Ku — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 4, 2020

Just as they did with the race card, Democrats have politicized and weaponized the coronavirus to stoke public panic and further divide Americans.

It is long past time to stand up against this contrived hysteria and anti-scientific tyranny.

