Despite Near-Total Knife Ban, UK Mom and Baby Stabbed in Broad Daylight

In the latest in a series of horrifying crimes involving knife attacks in the United Kingdom, a Pakistani national is accused of stabbing his estranged wife and their 11-month-old son.

Authorities say Rehan Khan, 25, attacked Salma Khan and their infant son with a knife Monday at the home near London where Salma Khan and their four children were living.

The 11-month-old baby remains in a critical condition. The mother, 32, is hospitalized but expected to recover.

Police name man wanted over West London baby stabbing as Rehan Khan https://t.co/I6LsLUGPX9 via @MetroUK pic.twitter.com/pZ6qfPZFU1 — Richard HP (@richardhp) June 5, 2018

A friend of Salma Khan claimed Rehan Khan faced being deported from the U.K. over a previous alleged attack.

TRENDING: Obama-Era School Policy Caused 9-Year-Old to Become Suicidal, Parents Claim

The victim’s friend claimed Khan’s application for a UK visa application was rejected five days ago, in part because of Salma Khan’s accusations of domestic abuse.

“She reported he used to be a beater and harasser in the past and the court rejected (his application),” the friend told the Daily Mail.

Salma Khan is reportedly a British national who is originally from Belgium.

The friend claims she saw the suspect leaving the crime scene.

Is the UK's rising crime rate related to its liberal immigration policies? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“I saw him run away, he ran so fast. I just saw blood. He carried on to the motorway,” the witness said. “He didn’t injure the other kids. He tried to kill her and kill her son, of course [her other sons] said ‘don’t kill my mummy.’

“(Salma) didn’t even have time to raise a panic alarm. she didn’t give that chance to be rescued.”

Although Britain has strict gun control laws, knives have become the weapon of choice. Britain’s Office of National Statistics showed that in September 2017, knife crime had risen 21 percent over the past year.

Skyrocketing crime rates are documented by data, Breitbart reported. The London Assembly Police and Crime Committee reported the city’s murder rate has increased 44 percent through March.

Other crimes also rose. London data showed a roughly 33 percent increase in violent robbery and burglary, a 30 percent increase in youth killings, and an 18 percent increase in rapes. Shootings rose 23 percent, the report said.

RELATED: As UK Embraces ‘Knife Control,’ Rapes, Knife Crime, Shootings Skyrocket

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said the rise in crime is due to spending cuts by Britain’s government.

In response to the rise in crime, British officials have sought to impose knife control and ban the delivery of some kinds of knives to private addresses, the Independent has reported.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.