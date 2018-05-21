SECTIONS
As UK Embraces ‘Knife Control,’ Rapes, Knife Crime, Shootings Skyrocket

By Jack Davis
May 21, 2018 at 11:02am

With 64 murders since the first of the year, London’s murder rate is now being compared to that of New York City, according to British media accounts.

As noted by The Sun on Monday, London has experience 64 murders in 2018, outstripping New York City, which has had 50 killings.

“I think London is starting to feel a little like old-school New York City in the 1970s and early 80s, only without the graffitied subway cars and breakdancing,” Leslie Lee, a documentary producer, told the Evening Standard.

New York native Adam Janeway, 28, said London’s violence scared him.

“I don’t know what you’ve got going on here, man,” he said. “It’s crazy. You got people throwing acid in other people’s faces, kids riding around on mopeds stealing cell phones.”

Although Britain has strict gun control laws, knives have become the weapon of choice. Britain’s Office of National Statistics showed that in September 2017, knife crime had risen 21 percent over the past year.

Skyrocketing crime rates are documented by data, Breitbart reported. The London Assembly Police and Crime Committee reported the city’s murder rate has increased 44 percent through March.

Other crimes also rose. London data showed a roughly 33 percent increase in violent robbery and burglary, a 30 percent increase in youth killings, and an 18 percent increase in rapes. Shootings rose 23 percent, the report said.

“The unacceptable rise in the most heinous crimes such as murder, street robbery and burglaries is deeply troubling,” Committee chairman Steve O’Connell said.

“The Mayor of London and the (Metropolitan Police) need to take urgent practical steps to address these crimes, all of which are a third up from this time last year. Our committee will be asking what steps are being taken to keep Londoners safe and reverse this appalling escalation in crime,” he said.

The violence continued this weekend with more stabbings in London, as noted by the BBC.

However, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball said the ebbing of the murder spree may be underway, pointing to lower totals in April and May.

RELATED: Russia: It Isn’t Strange Journalist Died Falling From Balcony, Left No Suicide Note

She also noted that police have conducted 12,000 “stop and search” detainments. The tactic was staunchly opposed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan when he ran for office in 2015.

Khan has said the rise in crime is due to spending cuts by Britain’s government.

In response to the rise in crime, British officials have sought to impose knife control and ban the delivery of some kinds of knives to private addresses, the Independent has reported.

