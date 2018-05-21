As UK Embraces ‘Knife Control,’ Rapes, Knife Crime, Shootings Skyrocket

With 64 murders since the first of the year, London’s murder rate is now being compared to that of New York City, according to British media accounts.

As noted by The Sun on Monday, London has experience 64 murders in 2018, outstripping New York City, which has had 50 killings.

“I think London is starting to feel a little like old-school New York City in the 1970s and early 80s, only without the graffitied subway cars and breakdancing,” Leslie Lee, a documentary producer, told the Evening Standard.

New York native Adam Janeway, 28, said London’s violence scared him.

“I don’t know what you’ve got going on here, man,” he said. “It’s crazy. You got people throwing acid in other people’s faces, kids riding around on mopeds stealing cell phones.”

Although Britain has strict gun control laws, knives have become the weapon of choice. Britain’s Office of National Statistics showed that in September 2017, knife crime had risen 21 percent over the past year.

Skyrocketing crime rates are documented by data, Breitbart reported. The London Assembly Police and Crime Committee reported the city’s murder rate has increased 44 percent through March.

Other crimes also rose. London data showed a roughly 33 percent increase in violent robbery and burglary, a 30 percent increase in youth killings, and an 18 percent increase in rapes. Shootings rose 23 percent, the report said.

Does London need to get tougher to stop crime? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“The unacceptable rise in the most heinous crimes such as murder, street robbery and burglaries is deeply troubling,” Committee chairman Steve O’Connell said.

“The Mayor of London and the (Metropolitan Police) need to take urgent practical steps to address these crimes, all of which are a third up from this time last year. Our committee will be asking what steps are being taken to keep Londoners safe and reverse this appalling escalation in crime,” he said.

The violence continued this weekend with more stabbings in London, as noted by the BBC.

A 24-year-old man has been stabbed to death in east London. Figures released by the Met Police show that the murder rate is up by 44 percent and knife crime is up by 21 percent. @NickDixonITV tells us more… pic.twitter.com/lQpJQSfYga — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 18, 2018

However, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball said the ebbing of the murder spree may be underway, pointing to lower totals in April and May.

RELATED: Russia: It Isn’t Strange Journalist Died Falling From Balcony, Left No Suicide Note

She also noted that police have conducted 12,000 “stop and search” detainments. The tactic was staunchly opposed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan when he ran for office in 2015.

Khan has said the rise in crime is due to spending cuts by Britain’s government.

In response to the rise in crime, British officials have sought to impose knife control and ban the delivery of some kinds of knives to private addresses, the Independent has reported.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.