Developing: Police Take Suspect Down After He Shoots 4 Officers… and a Helicopter

A man shot and injured four law enforcement officers responding to a domestic violence complaint early Tuesday morning in South Carolina.

The incident happened in the city of York, which is located about 12 miles south of the central North Carolina state line.

WCNC reported that York County Sheriff’s deputies first responded to the domestic violence call around 10:10 p.m. on Monday night.

When the deputies arrived, the suspect, 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall, had fled from the scene on foot.

York County K9 units were brought in to help track down McCall.

County officials notified area residents of the search via a reverse 911 call.

At just after 1 a.m., the suspect fired shots striking a K9 officer.

Shots fired again at approximately 3:30 a.m. as police closed in on McCall.

Three more officers were struck by the suspect, as well as the rear stabilizer of a helicopter being used in the search.

The helicopter was able to continue to fly and no one was injured in the craft.

Officers exchanged fire with McCall eventually shooting him and taking him into custody. He is being treated at an area hospital and his condition has not been released.

Two of the injured officers were medevaced to area hospitals by helicopter, while the others were taken from the scene by ambulance.

“We’re not releasing the extent or their injuries, their names or conditions at this time,” York County officials said of the injured officers. “We could really use your prayers and your thoughts for those officers right now.”

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, R, is also asking for prayers for the injured police officers.

He wrote, “Prayers with our brave officers in York County, their families and the entire law enforcement community.”

