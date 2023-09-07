Share
Commentary

Director and Studio Behind 'Sound of Freedom' Announce New Film Set for Nationwide Theater Release

 By Warner Todd Huston  September 6, 2023 at 6:21pm
Share

After the amazing success of “Sound of Freedom,” Angel Studios is already preparing for what it hopes will become its next hit.

The next film from the outfit is entitled “Cabrini” and is being helmed by “Sound of Freedom” director Alejandro Monteverde.

“Cabrini” is set for a March 8 debut in theaters, according to a news release from Angel Studios.

The movie is a sweeping period piece following the life and work of the Roman Catholic nun Francesca Cabrini, who founded the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Sent by Pope Leo XIII, Cabrini traveled to New York in 1889 to serve the Italian immigrants there. She was declared a saint in 1946 and later named the patroness of immigrants.

Trending:
Republican AG Announces RICO Charges on 61 Leftists After Violent Insurrection

“Francesca Cabrini is one of the most inspiring and influential figures in modern history, and yet few know her story,” said Liz Ellis, chief operating officer at Angel Studios.

“Faced with seemingly insurmountable life obstacles, Cabrini chose instead to focus on how she could change the status quo in her time, and her impact on the world is still felt today.”

As noted, the new film comes from the ambitious Angel Studios, which describes itself as “the home of stories that amplify light.”

Have you seen “Sound of Freedom"?

The studio had a surprise hit earlier this year with the release of “Sound of Freedom,” featuring “The Passion of the Christ” star Jim Caviezel.

The movie, which was dismissed by far-left reviewers for drawing attention to the horrors of child sex trafficking, was such a success that it even beat out some of the films that Hollywood was counting on to bring in blockbuster money this summer.

The Angel Studios news release noted that since its July 4 release, “Sound of Freedom” has earned over $180 million at the domestic box office, “with global markets being added daily.”

This is great news for conservatives and Christians who want decent family entertainment.

The faith-based films being produced by Angel Studios and others have provided a real alternative to the smut Hollywood is peddling.

Related:
'The View' Co-Hosts Erupt When One Suggests Biden Could Be 'Too Old to Be President'

We have to support these efforts if we want to see a return to quality entertainment. And from the trailer, “Cabrini” looks like a thrilling film that will inspire viewers.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Director and Studio Behind 'Sound of Freedom' Announce New Film Set for Nationwide Theater Release
Bill Gates Just Became Heavily Invested in Anheuser-Busch: 'Even More Reason Not to Drink Bud Light'
Shareholder Vote Gives Trump a Big Truth Social Win
McCarthy's Time as Speaker May Be Coming to an End: Report
Cable TV Farewell? Honcho Stuns Investors by Saying Industry Is Broken, Too Expensive
See more...

Conversation