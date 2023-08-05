Lionsgate Studio Is Releasing Another Faith-Based Film - Is This the Next 'Jesus Revolution'?

Faith-based films are making a comeback, and now another one is in the works, with the potential to be another big hit.

On Tuesday, Deadline reported that the studio Lionsgate had announced an April 2024 release date for its upcoming film “Unsung Hero.”

“Unsung Hero” tells the true story of David Smallbone, who moves to the U.S. from Australia with his wife, Helen, and their seven children after the collapse of his music company.

As the family works to rebuild their lives, Helen relies on her Christian faith to get through the tough time and inspires her husband and children to do the same.

Three of David and Helen’s children would go on to become successful Christian artists, with sons Joel and Luke forming the group For King & Country and one of their daughters performing as Rebecca St. James.

(Joel Smallbone is a writer and director of “Unsung Hero” and is also playing his father in the film.)

The story of “Unsung Hero” is a reminder that all things work together for the good of those who love God (Romans 8:28). Although we may not clearly see the path God has planned for us, if we trust in him, everything will work out in the end.

“Unsung Hero” comes on the heels of another faith-based movie produced by Lionsgate’s Kingdom Story Company — “Jesus Revolution,” about a revivalist ministry in the 1970s.

The film smashed expectations at the box office, bringing in over $50 million during its five weeks in theaters.

Considering it had a budget of just $15 million, “Jesus Revolution” was a definite hit for Lionsgate, so it’s no surprise the studio is returning to that well.

Lionsgate was not the only studio to see massive success with a Christian film this year. “Jesus Revolution” no doubt set the stage for “Sound of Freedom,” which tells the true story of one man’s mission to save children from sex trafficking.

Despite being another low-budget production, “Sound of Freedom” topped many big films at the box office to become the No. 1 movie in America.

Now, Jim Caviezel, the star of “Sound of Freedom,” has spoken publicly about an upcoming sequel to “The Passion of the Christ,” in which he played Jesus.

The success of these movies shows that there is real demand for Christian entertainment.

People are sick and tired of the leftist propaganda spewed by mainstream Hollywood films. Most movies today reflect our culture’s rejection of Christian values and even openly mock those values.

But now, there seem to be real alternatives. Faith-based films are more popular than ever as woke studios like Disney are starting to slump.

This might just be the latest big shift in the culture war.

