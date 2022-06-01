Share
Commentary

Disgusting: Goldberg, Dems Use Uvalde Shooting to Mock, Threaten Praying Christians

 By Lexie Purdy  June 1, 2022 at 11:39am
Evil showed its face on May 24 when a shooter at a school in Uvalde, Texas, left Americans in shock, clinging to different ways of expressing grief.

One way Christians grieved was by praying for the individuals affected by the massacre, an act they were ruthlessly mocked for.

For example, Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted, “Heidi [Cruz’s wife] & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde.”


Liberals, of course, shrieking at the idea that God or prayer could offer any peace to the individuals affected, came out in full force against Cruz and others who offered their prayers.

Even Whoopi Goldberg chimed in, threatening to “punch somebody” if she heard more Republican “thoughts and prayers.”

“If I see another Republican senator talk about their heart being broken, I’m going to go punch somebody. I can’t take it. And their thoughts and prayers,” Goldberg said.

This was by no means an isolated incident. Every time a national tragedy occurs, Christians offer their prayers and are openly ridiculed for it.

Liberals think prayer is pointless.

Of course, thoughts and prayers are useless to those who denounce God and hate Christianity. To the Christian, however, it is one of the most important aspects of faith.

Prayer is the single greatest weapon the Christian has — direct communication with an omnipotent God.

Nevertheless, leftists continue to mock, denoting it as “useless.”

Meanwhile, they advocate for “common sense gun reform,” an actual empty phrase that does nothing to solve the problem and likely would not have stopped the shooting in Uvalde from occurring.

Gun control would absolutely keep guns out of law-abiding citizens’ hands, but not necessarily out of the hands of criminals. Criminals who disregard laws against murder are not going to follow gun regulations.

Therefore, the left’s claims that prayer is meaningless could actually apply to their own gun control solutions. Advocacy for such policies is truly empty and meaningless — just as they falsely say prayer is.

Is prayer powerful?

This speaks to the heart of the problem.

To liberals, the idea that there is something out there greater than themselves holding them accountable is too terrifying. It is not that they don’t believe in God; it is that they fear Him.

The reality is our culture is dead, and this death is being fueled by the ideology of the left.

As C.S. Lewis once said, “We make men without chests and expect from them virtue and enterprise. We laugh at honor and are shocked to find traitors in our midst.”

Lexie Purdy
Lexie Purdy is an Editorial Intern at The Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree in Government with an Emphasis in Legal Studies at Grand Canyon University.




Conversation