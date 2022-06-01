Disgusting: Goldberg, Dems Use Uvalde Shooting to Mock, Threaten Praying Christians

Evil showed its face on May 24 when a shooter at a school in Uvalde, Texas, left Americans in shock, clinging to different ways of expressing grief.

One way Christians grieved was by praying for the individuals affected by the massacre, an act they were ruthlessly mocked for.

For example, Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted, “Heidi [Cruz’s wife] & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde.”

Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde. We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding. Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 24, 2022



Liberals, of course, shrieking at the idea that God or prayer could offer any peace to the individuals affected, came out in full force against Cruz and others who offered their prayers.

Republicans: They’re grooming our kids to be gay in school!

We demand action!! They’re teaching them about race in school!

We demand action!! There are inappropriate books at school!

We demand action!! There was another deadly shooting in a school? … thoughts and prayers. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) May 25, 2022

Thoughts and prayers have never stopped a bullet. — The Devil (@LucifersTweetz) May 25, 2022



Even Whoopi Goldberg chimed in, threatening to “punch somebody” if she heard more Republican “thoughts and prayers.”

Whoopi Goldberg: ‘I’m Gonna Punch Somebody’ If I Hear Another Republican Give Thoughts and Prayers pic.twitter.com/VZ4euSBxv9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 25, 2022

“If I see another Republican senator talk about their heart being broken, I’m going to go punch somebody. I can’t take it. And their thoughts and prayers,” Goldberg said.

This was by no means an isolated incident. Every time a national tragedy occurs, Christians offer their prayers and are openly ridiculed for it.

Liberals think prayer is pointless.

Of course, thoughts and prayers are useless to those who denounce God and hate Christianity. To the Christian, however, it is one of the most important aspects of faith.

Prayer is the single greatest weapon the Christian has — direct communication with an omnipotent God.

Nevertheless, leftists continue to mock, denoting it as “useless.”

Meanwhile, they advocate for “common sense gun reform,” an actual empty phrase that does nothing to solve the problem and likely would not have stopped the shooting in Uvalde from occurring.

Gun control would absolutely keep guns out of law-abiding citizens’ hands, but not necessarily out of the hands of criminals. Criminals who disregard laws against murder are not going to follow gun regulations.

Therefore, the left’s claims that prayer is meaningless could actually apply to their own gun control solutions. Advocacy for such policies is truly empty and meaningless — just as they falsely say prayer is.

Is prayer powerful? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (11 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

This speaks to the heart of the problem.

To liberals, the idea that there is something out there greater than themselves holding them accountable is too terrifying. It is not that they don’t believe in God; it is that they fear Him.

Thank God atheists don’t actually live out the implications of their beliefs, but largely operate like de facto theists when it comes to morality, human life, etc. pic.twitter.com/6Ame1dIrbE — J. Wesley Bush | Sacred-Cow Gourmand (@jwesleybush) May 29, 2022

The reality is our culture is dead, and this death is being fueled by the ideology of the left.

As C.S. Lewis once said, “We make men without chests and expect from them virtue and enterprise. We laugh at honor and are shocked to find traitors in our midst.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.