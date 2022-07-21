Robbers usually conceal their faces while performing crimes so as to not be easily identified by cameras and victims.

One man decided to take this to another level by dressing as an old woman as he allegedly robbed a bank Monday in McDonough, Georgia, according to the McDonough Police Department.

The cameras in the bank captured the whole incident taking place. The police department has since released a “Be On the Look Out” public and media release featuring the man in his disguise.

The man was wearing a floral-print dress, white sneakers, orange latex gloves and a white wig.

He also sported a black face mask or neck gaiter and carried a pink bag, according to the Independent.

McDonough Police said the man walked into the Chase Bank, presented a note demanding money and then told the teller he had a gun.

After grabbing the money, he left the bank, fleeing in a newer model small white SUV with no tag displayed, the police said.

The car may have been a Lexus, the police department said.

At this time, officers have not been able to identify a license plate number or the amount of money he stole, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

The suspect has been described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall and slender, the police said.

Georgia police are still on the lookout for the suspect and the investigation is still underway, according to Fox 5 Atalanta.

Many news companies have reported on similar incidents that have happened in the past.

For instance, in 2014 a man, dressed as an elderly woman entered a bank in North Carolina and passed a note to the teller demanding money, WGHP reported. And again in 2016, a male bank robber dressed as a female during a robbery in Cleveland, WJW reported.

Georgia police have asked for help from the public in identifying the suspect that allegedly committed the bank robbery in McDonough.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Detective William Poss at 470-878-1091 or by email at wposs@mcdonoughga.org, according to the Independent.

Those who wish to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

