Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Disney Blocks Children from Watching 'Offensive' Classic Movies

×
By Erin Coates
Published March 9, 2021 at 11:46am
Mewe Share P Share

Disney Plus has removed several of its classic films from children’s profiles due to depictions of negative stereotypes.

These movies include “Dumbo,” “Peter Pan,” “Swiss Family Robinson” and “The Aristocats,” according to WPDE-TV.

Adults can still access the movies, which display content warnings, but children under 7 years of age using kids’ profiles cannot.

Disney’s “Stories Matter” section of its website explained why each of the films had been flagged.

In “The Aristocats,” there is a cat “depicted as a racist caricature of East Asian peoples with exaggerated stereotypical traits such as slanted eyes and buck teeth.”

TRENDING: Texas Governor Abbott Orders 'Operation Lone Star,' Puts Troops on Border as Biden Refuses to Address Crisis

“He sings in poorly accented English voiced by a white actor and plays the piano with chopsticks,” the company said.

The group of crows in “Dumbo” are problematic because they “pay homage to racist minstrel shows” and the leader is named Jim Crow.

“Peter Pan” displays Native culture “in a stereotypical manner that reflects neither the diversity of Native peoples nor their authentic cultural traditions.”

“It shows them speaking in an unintelligible language and repeatedly refers to them as ‘redskins,’ an offensive term,” Disney explained.

Do you think pulling these movies is overcorrecting?

“Peter and the Lost Boys engage in dancing, wearing headdresses and other exaggerated tropes, a form of mockery and appropriation of Native peoples’ culture and imagery.”

The pirates in “Swiss Family Robinson” also portray “a stereotypical foreign menace” by speaking in “an indecipherable language” and “presenting a singular and racist representation of Asian and Middle Eastern peoples.”

The movies that have since been pulled from children’s profiles were also slapped with content warnings in October for “negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures,” NJ Advance Media reported.

“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures,” the content warning reads.

“Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

RELATED: 'The Muppet Show' Slapped with Offensive Content Warning for 'Negative Depictions' of People and Cultures

“Lady and the Tramp” and “The Jungle Book” have the content warning displayed, but have not yet been removed from children’s profiles.

One film that is not available to anyone on Disney+ is “Song of the South.”

The 1946 movie was the inspiration for the Splash Mountain rides at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, but after facing controversy for a “history and storyline are steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes,” Disney announced the imagery will be replaced by a “The Princess and the Frog” theme.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Disney Blocks Children from Watching 'Offensive' Classic Movies
Biden, Who Mocked Trump's Lack of Pets, Boots Dogs From White House After 'Biting Incident'
Trump Fires a Warning Shot at GOP Establishment: 'No More Money for RINOS'
Amazon Makes Tweak to App Icon After Hitler Comparisons
American Sports Legend, Gold Medal Winner of 1980 'Miracle on Ice' Team Found Dead
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×