Disney Gets Hit Where It Hurts on 100th Birthday as Daily Wire Announces Competitor to Woke 'Snow White' Remake

Free market capitalism is by no means perfect.

Look no further than at the fallout from the debacle that was the FTX cryptocurrency scandal for proof of that.

But free market capitalism can also usher in wonderful things. Industrial revolutions, economic booms, and technological advancements are all things that stem from when capitalism is working the way it should.

Free market capitalism also means that nobody should ever be beholden to a company that they morally or conscientiously disagree with — even one as monolithic as the Walt Disney Company.

The conservative team at The Daily Wire has taken that to heart in a blockbuster announcement made on Monday.

Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing announced two new massive projects, both of which take fairly direct aim at Disney.

Today is the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney starting his company. For almost a century, Disney built goodwill and trust with parents and created the greatest library of content in history. But Walt Disney’s vision no longer animates the company he founded. Today, woke… — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) October 16, 2023

Taking to social media, Boreing pointed out that all of the cultural cachet and heft that Disney had cultivated in its 100-plus years of existence has largely been bled dry thanks to a series of disastrous choices from the once-venerable studio — disastrous choices that all take their cues from far left nonsense.

Due to that, Boreing and the team at The Daily Wire announced the launch of “Bentkey,” a platform that aims to provide the same family-friendly entertainment Disney used to be known for, but without all the leftist propaganda embedded in it.

But that’s not all.

While the long-term health and viability of Bentkey remains to be seen in a volatile streaming market, there’s no arguing that there’s a craving for non-woke content out there.

The Daily Wire, cognizant of that, also announced that it would be releasing its own take on a live-action Snow White movie, a direct shot across the bow to Disney and its own maligned remake of the same fairy tale.

“While Disney still uses Walt’s name, they have all but abandoned his legacy,” Boreing was quoted saying in the release. “Disney has become a completely political organization. And that’s an enormous loss because Disney has the greatest content library ever created in the history of man.”

This new movie, starring The Daily Wire’s own YouTube star Brett Cooper, is slated to release in 2024 and will be the first feature-length film coming to Bentkey.

You can watch a teaser trailer for it, complete with Cooper in costume, below:

Announcing Bentkey’s first live-action feature film: Snow White and the Evil Queen starring @imbrettcooper pic.twitter.com/HpYoskemAG — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 16, 2023

But the real “magic” (pun intended) of the “Snow White and the Evil Queen” announcement came from Cooper herself.

“I was raised on the original Grimms’ Fairy Tales, so I’m thrilled that we’re bringing this iconic story to life for the next generation!” Cooper said in the release. “Snow White is such a beautiful character, and I’m honored to be playing her. Like all the best fairy tales, this is a story with timeless values, like love, friendship, and kindness, and I can’t wait to share them.”

While that endorsement of Snow White may seem a tad subdued to some, it’s a stark and positively bubbly contrast to the way Disney’s Snow White actress, Rachel Zegler has described the iconic princess character.

Rachel Zelger, the Colombian-American actress who will play Snow White in Disney’s remake: “It’s no longer 1937…and she’s not going to be saved by the Prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love.” pic.twitter.com/rd5aYETbOh — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 23, 2023

Zegler has come under intense scrutiny for her seeming disdain of the character, accusing her of being some outdated trope (apparently, kindness has an expiration date?) and attacking tradition as if it were a disease.

Speaking of tradition, that’s really what appears to be at the core of The Daily Wire’s messaging — both to its fans and its new competitive rival, Disney.

Where the Walt Disney Company is seemingly intent on stripping itself of all meaningful forms of traditions, even the sort of tradition that the company’s founder and namesake was particularly enamored with, The Daily Wire appears to want to enrich its children’s entertainment platform with it.

This also can’t be understated: Where The Daily Wire has embraced this venture and free market capitalism, Disney, in its infinite hubris, seems to think that it is immune to economics.

How else do you explain creating content your core audience actively despises?

Again, there’s absolutely no guarantee that Cooper’s take on Snow White or Bentkey will be anything more than short-lived ideas.

But it’s clear that the market thinks that that sort of content has a place — particularly in this post-woke Disney world — and it’s wonderful that there’s a company out there with the resources to try and do something about it.

