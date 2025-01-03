District Attorney Says 'Everything' Will Change Because of New Orleans Attack 'Like Just After 9/11'

A senior law enforcement officer in Louisiana predicted on Thursday that the New Year’s Day terror attack in New Orleans would permanently change how large events are secured.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said in comments to CNN anchor Jim Acosta that the terror attack carried out by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, an American citizen from Texas and a U.S. Army veteran, would impact security procedures across the country.

“It’s almost like just after 9/11,” Williams described. “Everything changed after 9/11.”

“I think you’re going to see everything change about large-scale events,” he continued.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that the public is safe, that our visitors are safe, and that [the Sugar Bowl] that is important to Americans goes off safely.”

The college football game, in which the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Georgia Bulldogs at the Superdome, was delayed from Wednesday to Thursday afternoon in response to the incident. (The game was currently being played at the time this article was written.)

Williams even believes that the playoff game had a role in the timing of the attack.

“They didn’t just attack my home, where I live in New Orleans. They attacked all Americans, not just Democrats or Republicans. They attacked Americans and our way of life,” he told CNN.

“Football is a huge part of that. I don’t think it’s serendipity that this happened on the cusp of the Sugar Bowl.”

Williams revealed that attendees of the game could in fact expect to see many changes to security protocol, ranging from “bomb sniffing dogs being a part of everyday protocol” to changes in where they could park, how they could enter and exit, and what they could bring inside the stadium.

The deadly attack killed 14 people.

Jabbar, who maneuvered his truck around a barricade and plowed into a crowd of people celebrating on Bourbon Street, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police.

The victims of the terror attack included a single mother, a star former football player at Princeton University, a father of two, and an 18-year-old aspiring nurse, per the Associated Press.

FBI investigators recovered an ISIS flag from Jabbar’s rented pickup truck.

The now-dead terrorist posted five videos on Facebook before the attack which expressed sympathy with the Islamic terrorist group.

The attack in New Orleans occurred on the same day as the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Matthew Livelsberger, 37, an active-duty U.S. Army Special Forces soldier from Colorado, was discovered inside the truck with a gunshot wound to the head suffered before the explosion.

