Disturbing 911 Dispatch Calls from Apartment Takeover: '32 Venezuelans Are Trespassing in the Building'

 By Jared Harris  September 3, 2024 at 9:19am
Disturbing 911 dispatch calls concerning the apparent takeover of an American apartment complex by foreign nationals have been released.

The emergency calls were made in Chicago, Illinois, Monday evening, and the information was relayed to field officers by the Chicago Police Department’s zone 7, district 3 dispatch.

The transmissions revealed a chaotic scene.

“Person with a gun, 6124 South King Drive,” the dispatcher told officers. “Caller says, 32 Venezuelans are trespassing in the building, showing guns in the courtyard, and they have motorcycles in the courtyard, as well.

“All stairwells are filled.”

A second dispatcher was recorded sending officers information about the mob.

“We’ve had multiple calls for the guns as 6124 South King, also for the disturbance, large gathering,” the dispatcher said. “It’s going to be 32 Venezuelans trespassing on the building property, showing guns in the courtyard.

“There are motorcycles in the courtway. All stairways filled.”

Audio of the dispatch calls was obtained and published by X account WindyCity Weather and News.

By the time police arrived on the scene, it appears they found an abandoned courtyard.

“Officers respond to a call for service after a large group of migrants with weapons and motorcycles were reported in a residential building’s courtyard on the 6100 block of South King Monday in Chicago,” Chicago photojournalist Armando Sanchez wrote on X.

“According to a source, no migrants were found with weapons or motorcycles.”

The apparent takeover in Chicago mirrors a similar situation in Colorado.

A violent Venezuelan gang in Aurora reportedly took over an apartment complex, with surveillance video showing men armed with rifles and pistols gaining entry into one of the building’s units.

Will foreign gang violence increase in America?

Officials have dismissed the concern, with the Aurora Police Department saying, the gang’s influence in the city is “limited.”

The administration of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis similarly waved away concerns, with a representative saying, the takeover was the product of “imagination.”

