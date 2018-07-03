SECTIONS
DNC Chairman: Socialism Is the Future of Our Party

By Todd Windsor
July 3, 2018 at 1:44pm
The chairman of the Democratic National Committee said Tuesday that Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is “the future of our party.”

Tom Perez made the comment during an appearance on “The Bill Press Show.”

The liberal talk host asked Perez about Ocasio-Cortez’s surprising primary victory last week over 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th Congressional District.

“What does this tell you about where the Democratic Party is going today?” Press said.

Perez responded by saying his daughters “were both texting me about their excitement over Alexandria, because she really, she represents the future of our party.”

The 28-year-old Ocasio-Cortez is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, who want to abolish capitalism in favor of an economy run by the state or “the workers.”

Last week, the New York City DSA also called for the abolition of borders and prisons.

On her campaign website, Ocasio-Cortez endorses a “Federal Jobs Guarantee” that would provide everyone “a minimum $15 wage (pegged to inflation), full healthcare, and paid child and sick leave for all.”

She also backs gun control, free college tuition and a government-run health care system. In addition, she says the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency should be abolished and housing is a “human right.”

Ocasio-Cortez was born in the Bronx but grew up suburban Westchester County. She went to college at Boston University and worked as an intern for U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Ocasio-Cortez worked as an organizer for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and as a congressional candidate she has aligned herself with his Democratic Socialist movement.

Perez’s endorsement of her views as “the future of the party” is powerful: He leads the DNC, which “plans the Party’s presidential nominating convention and promotes the Democratic Platform, the statement of core principles at the heart of our Party, is governed by its Charter and Bylaws.”

With the leader of the Democratic Party seemingly embracing outright socialism, voters will get the opportunity to share how they feel about the issue in this year’s midterm elections and the 2020 presidential race.

